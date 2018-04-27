Best-selling author Richard Paul Evans to sign new novel in Boise

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Tuesday, May 1
Books & Brews at White Dog Brewing Company: 6:30-7:30 p.m., 705 W. Fulton St., Boise. Share what books you are currently reading.
Divide by Two Wheels: A Cycling Adventure: 6:30-8 p.m., Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Join amateur mountain biker Michael Devitt as he shares his experience racing the “Tour Divide” in June of 2016 — a race from Banff, Alberta, to the U.S.-Mexican border. Devitt has captured this cycling adventure in his book entitled “Divide by Two Wheels” and will share details with us via slide show and video clips.
Free First Tuesday Writing Drop-In Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Drop-in is hosted by writers who create unique prompts designed to inspire a supportive community of local writers. No RSVP required. Lesson is designed for full hour-and-a-half attendance. Danny Stewart leads May’s workshop.
Wednesday, May 2
Writer’s Bloc: 6-7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Meet other writers, hear from local authors and share your writing in a workshop setting. For author dates or workshop submissions, please email writers@mld.org.
Thursday, May 3
Idaho Gives Learning Lab: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Learning Lab is a literacy education center for adults and families with young children. Classes are based on students’ individual needs and offer reading, writing, math and English language learning curricula. Learning Lab also offers preparation for citizenship and GED exam. This day, receive a thank-you discount on your Rediscovered Books purchase.
Idaho Writers Conference Author Reception: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Meet the authors presenting at the Idaho Writer’s Conference: 5:45, Colleen Story; 6, Tim Chizmar; 6:15, Donna Cook; 6:30, Cynthia Hand; 6:45, Jodi Thomas; 7, Mike Lawson; 7:15, Ingrid Thoft. The Basque Market will have wine by the glass available from 6 to 8 p.m.
Linebreak/Newsbreak: A Poetry Workshop with Diane Raptosh: 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Cabin, Boise. Find poems in the news and the news in poems in this six-meeting workshop with poet Diane Raptosh. For writers of all levels and abilities, this poetry-focused workshop invites writers to respond in various kinds of writing to a unique concept. Meets every Tuesday through May 22. $215; $180 for Cabin members. Register at thecabinidaho.org.
Richard Paul Evans Author Event: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Richard Paul Evans will discuss and sign his newest book, “The Forgotten Road,” book two of the Broken Road series. Seating is first-come, first-served. Numbered wristbands will be handed out starting Tuesday. Wristbands determine the placement in the signing line. No purchase necessary.
Saturday, May 5
The Idaho Chapter of Romance Writers of America: 1-4 p.m., Smoky Mountain Pizza, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd. “Sex Therapist Problems and Solutions” by Amy Elisa Hedrick, a licensed counselor.
