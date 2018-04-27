Idaho authors provide spiritual inspiration, psychological thriller

“Spiritual Quest: Discovering Your Higher Self Through Love” by Sally DeMasi (McCall); Sally DeMasi ($15.95)
“Spiritual Quest” is a powerful narrative of one woman reappraising her essence – relationships, jobs, successes and even her living environment. She embarks on a courageous inner journey of discovery. DeMasi’s personal stories record her yearning for deeper meaning in her life as she seeks answers to life’s biggest questions: What does it mean to be alive, why are we here? Her answers reveal a path of spiritual growth and balance as she explores difficult subjects such as mortality, forgiveness, fear, submission and then love, angels, compassion, and traditional and new-age religions with the aid of spiritual tools like meditation. She settles in the now, embracing each moment of life, with peace, joy and serenity in her soul. A quest is usually triggered by disenchantment within, a loss or when it is your time for enlightenment. Her journey to find authenticity infused with her love and awe of nature can guide to enrich your life as you craft your brand of spirituality – picking and choosing what is right at this time while uncovering your purpose.
“Spiritual Quest” is the third book in DeMasi’s series, following “Courage Quest” (now out in paperback) and “Survival Quest.”
“Emperor’s Reach: A Novel of San Francisco” by Eric E. Wallace (Eagle); BookLocker ($18.95)
There’s much to admire about Darrol Yount. He’s one of the best young waiters in San Francisco, a star at one of the city’s finest restaurants. He’s smart, handsome, charming and artistic. He’s very kind to the street people he meets – intriguing characters like Billy Pickleface, Gerta Twoshoes and Burlap Ives.
Darrol’s also interested in San Francisco history. He’s particularly fascinated with an eccentric 19th century figure – the deranged Joshua Norton, who in 1859 declared himself emperor of the U.S. Much beloved, Emperor Norton somehow held the entire city of San Francisco in thrall for over 20 years. The emperor is celebrated even in our time, and there is still an ongoing effort to name part of the San Francisco Bay Bridge after him. How to achieve the emperor’s kind of influence and fame without actually being crazy? That’s one of Darrol’s secret questions.
Few know that Darrol Yount is a narcissist and a manipulator. He craves power. He wants to control his relationships, his work, his art classes, even the birds in his neighborhood. He wants to make San Francisco his city. Interfere with Darrol’s plans or cross him in any way, and you’ll end up on his payback list. You don’t want to be on that list: he's becoming more and more skillful at serious retributions. But Darrol’s blind to one thing: In the world he seeks to control, he’s not the only person with a secret agenda. And there’s bound to be a collision.
Highly atmospheric, often lyrical, filled with quirky and memorable characters, “Emperor’s Reach” intertwines a fascinating psychological portrait with history, humor, romance and suspense.
Are you an Idaho author of a new book that's been released within the last six months? Email your book information (synopsis, publisher, list price and a snap of the book cover) to rpaul@idahostatesman.com.
Comments