Author and journalist Katherine Boo to speak in Boise

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Tuesday, April 24
Brick by Brick: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Alley Repertory Theater is partnering with Rediscovered Books to bring you a new monthly reading series that explores works by new and established playwrights. April’s theme: Oslo. Free; $10 suggested donation. For more information, visit www.alleyrep.org.
Wednesday, April 25
Writer’s Bloc: 6-7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Searching for a community of writers who share your love for the written word? Join us and meet other writers, hear from local authors and share your writing in a workshop setting. For author dates or workshop submissions, please email writers@mld.org.
Katherine Boo author event: 7:30-9 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Katherine Boo is a staff writer at The New Yorker and a former reporter and editor for The Washington Post. Over the years, her reporting from disadvantaged communities has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur “Genius” grant and a National Magazine Award for Feature Writing. Boo’s book “Behind the Beautiful Forevers” was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. Tickets are $15 and available at thecabinidaho.org.
Thursday, April 26
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss thematic stages of experience in Rumi’s poetry. From separation to union, there are many stages we pass through where Rumi’s poetry lends an explanation and a tool for both expression of joy as well as coping with difficulties. Share how your experience is shifted by Rumi’s poems.
Gary Machlis author event: 7-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Author Gary Machlis and Rick Johnson of the Idaho Conservation League in conversation at Rediscovered Books. Co-authored by Gary Machlis, the first scientist appointed as science adviser to the director of the National Park Service and the 18th director of the Park Service, “The Future of Conservation in America: A Chart for Rough Water” is a candid, passionate and ultimately hopeful book. The authors describe a unified vision of conservation that binds nature protection, historical preservation, sustainability, public health, civil rights and social justice and science into common cause — and offer real-world strategies for progress.
Saturday, April 28
Indie Bookstore Day: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April. Special guest Leslie Patricelli will be in store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate with a Book Bingo Game from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are exclusive books and literary items that you can only get on that day. Find more information at rdbooks.org.
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Meridian Library at Cherry Lane.
