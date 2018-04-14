Caregiver’s diary, homage to St. John’s cathedral are new books out by local authors

“Diary of a Caregiver: The Dementia Journey”
By Rex T. Young (Meridian); Xlibris ($19.99).
In 2009, my wife was officially diagnosed with dementia (with Alzheimer’s symptoms). At that time it was necessary for me to assume responsibilities for her care and well being. As time progressed, the scope of those duties continued to grow. In March 2013, she was referred to the hospice program with a normal life expectancy of six months or less and was soon bedridden. This book tells many of the problems associated with the care of a dementia patient.
She passed away on Jan. 10, 2018, after being in the hospice program for four years and 10 months. I was her caregiver 24/7 for the entire time except for a few hours two days of each week. The book outlines in detail many of the problems and some of the solutions to those problems. “Diary of a Caregiver” was started when my sweetheart first became a hospice patient and continued until after her death. It was difficult at times but was very rewarding. It should be of interest to anyone involved in caregiving, especially in-home care of family members.
“Stone Wondrously Hewn: The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist”
By John J. O’Hagan (Boise); Caxton Printing ($30) available at Reilly’s Church Supply or The Parish office Cathedral of St. John, both in Boise.
Sitting on the edge of Boise’s Downtown is a towering sandstone edifice that will cause at least a second glance from any passerby. The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist deserves much more than a passing glance.
This book provides an insightful and entertaining look at this 110-year-old architectural and artistic gem. Listed as one of the 100 most significant buildings in Idaho, the cathedral has a fascinating history. Twenty-one years from beginning to completion, St. John’s history is very much the history of the city of Boise. The church is between Fort and Hays streets, and when the cornerstone was laid, Fort Street was the northern boundary of the city.
In a “coffee table” format and well illustrated with color photographs, this book would be interesting to all interested in Boise history.
