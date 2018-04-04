Dar Williams promotes her new book at Boise bookstore

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Sunday, April 8
Spring Book Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 762 River St., across from the Boise Public Library main branch. Today is half-price day.
Monday, April 9
Books & Brews at Highlands Hollow: 7-8:30 p.m., 2455 N. Highlands Hollow, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Tuesday, April 10
Dar Williams author event: 7-8 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Folk singer Dar Williams presents an impassioned account of the fall and rise of the small American towns she cherishes in her book “What I Found in a Thousand Towns.”
Wednesday, April 11
Equality & Diversity Teen Reading Group: 6-8 p.m., Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Join a new group for teens ages 13-18 interested in exploring the themes of LGBTQIA liberation and equality, as they intersect with identity, diversity, feminism, class consciousness, racial justice and multiculturalism. We will focus on contemporary young adult fiction, nonfiction, podcasts, current events and online articles.
Devri Walls author event: 7-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Join us for the release party of Devri Walls’ latest young adult novel, book one in the “Venators” series.
Thursday, April 12
Comic Book Book Club: 6-6:45 p.m., Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. April’s book picks are “Daytripper,” “Ghost World” and “Relish” You can read one, read ‘em all, or just come to chat with us about comic books.
Natalie Perry author event: 7-8 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Meet Natalie Perry, LGBTQ family advocate and author of “Dad #1, Dad #2: A Queerspawn View from the Closet.”
Friday, April 13
Boise Bookmarks: Citywide Readers & Reviewers Club for Teens: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Boise Public Library main branch. If you are passionate about books and reading, are in 7th-12th grade, and live in the Boise area, the Boise Bookmarks are looking for you. Read whatever you want and tell each other about the books.
Ghosts & Projectors: A Poetry Speakeasy: 7-10 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Tickets are $3 for Cabin members, $5 for the general public. Tokens for private performances, poetry on demand and tarot readings are an additional $5 each or 3 for $12 and will be available at the door. This event benefits The Cabin’s Ghosts & Projectors reading series. Find more information or buy tickets at thecabinidaho.org.
Saturday, April 14
Joyce Doughty author event: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Meet Chef Joyce Doughty, author of “The Chef Within: Breakfast Edition.”
