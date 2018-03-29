Treasure Valley book event calendar: April 1-7

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Sunday, April 1
Library closures: Area libraries are closed in observance of Easter.
Monday, April 2
Books & Brews at Sockeye: 7-8:30 p.m., Sockeye Grill & Brewery, 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. Enjoy a fun and casual chat about books. For adults 21 and over. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Tuesday, April 3
First Tuesday Drop-In Writing Workshop: 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Hosted by writers who create unique prompts designed to inspire a supportive community of local writers. This month’s workshop is with Heidi Kraay. Free.
Adult Workshop: Creative Writing 101 with Susan Rowe: 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Cabin, Boise. This workshop will meet on Tuesdays through May 8. $215, $180 for Cabin members. Find more information or register at thecabinidaho.org.
Books & Brews at White Dog Brewing Company: 6:30-7 p.m., White Dog Brewing Company, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise. Share what books you are currently reading.
Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint Author Event: 7-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint, author of mythopoetic work “The End of Peril, the End of Enmity, the End of Strife, a Haven,” is the April artist in residence at Surel’s Place. She is a writer, PhD candidate and educator living in Denver. She was born in Yangon, Myanmar, in 1989, less than a year after the pro-democracy 8888 Uprising and the bloody coup that followed. Her family moved to Bangkok, Thailand, in 1990, and eventually obtained green cards to come to the United States. She attended public elementary, middle and high schools in San Jose, Calif., and then went to Brown University in Providence, R.I.
Wednesday, April 4
Spring Book Sale: 762 River St., Boise. Runs through Sunday, April 8. Here’s the schedule: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, preview sale for members; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, public sale; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, half-price day. Sale items include hardback and paperback books sorted into 40 categories, at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks or $9 by the bag. Some first editions, oversized books, cookbooks, book sets, local interest books, CDs, LP records, audio books, DVDs, VHS tapes, posters and prints are individually priced.
Writer’s Bloc: 6-7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Meet writers, hear from local authors, and share your writing in a workshop setting. For author dates or workshop submissions, please email writers@mld.org.
Thursday, April 5
“Woodsmoke” Opening Reception: 5-8 p.m., Ming Studios, xxxx, Boise. Immersive exhibition comprising art and poetry from “Woodsmoke,” a new book by artist Troy Passey and writer J. Reuben Appelman. Their work reflects the contemplation of place and space surrounding the home of Boise artist James Castle through the exploration of the house’s interior, exterior and landscapes original to Castle’s time on the site. Free. Book will be available for purchase, cash only.
Elizabeth Smart Author Event: 7-9 p.m., The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Elizabeth Smart follows up her best-seller, “My Story” — about being held in captivity as a teenager, and how she managed to survive — with “Where There’s Hope,” a book about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on and reclaim one’s life. $30, includes one copy of the book and $5 to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Purchase tickets at Rediscovered Books’ website at rdbooks.org.
Friday, April 6
Anne Hendren author event: 2-3 p.m., Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Boise native Anne Hendren as she discusses her recently published fourth book, “Curious Tusks.” Hendren will incorporate selections from the book in her exploration of the creative process and the art of mystery writing.
Saturday, April 7
Tales of Hemingway Trivia Quest: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. The Boise Philharmonic’s Classic Series will include Michael Daugherty’s Tales of Hemingway. The cello concerto is divided into four movements, each inspired by a different work of Ernest Hemingway. Test your knowledge (both literary and musical) for a chance to win two tickets to the April 14 concert.
The Idaho Chapter of Romance Writers of America monthly meeting: 1-4 p.m., Smoky Mountain Pizza, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Features “How to Market a Series” by Megan Bryce. All writers welcome.
