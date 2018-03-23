Don’t miss Clockwork Charlie creator Dave Butler at Storyfort

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Storyfort: For a full list of today’s Storyfort events, visit https://www.treefortmusicfest.com/schedule.
Sunday, March 25
Storyfort event: Clockwork Charlie and the Adventures of Dave Butler: 2 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N 8th St., Boise. Dave Butler writes great stories and creates folksongs about his characters to share with his audiences. We’re going to have a great time talking about books and stories and how stories are made. This is a perfect event for kids age 8-14.
Never miss a local story.
Tuesday, March 27
Book Club: Books and Beans: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian. Enjoy a relaxed book club. Discuss the book you’ve been reading this month and explore what others are reading.
Homegrown Theatre Presents BLiP: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. BLiP is a monthly reading series that features work by local playwrights. This month’s play is “Shakespeare in the Dark” by Adam Harrell, and the cast includes Rediscovered’s own Ben Kemper. Free and open to the public. Donations or patreon membership suggested to help support HomeGrown Theatre.
Wednesday, March 28
Spring Author Series: Mark Asher: 12-1 p.m., Boise Public Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. If you love dogs, you’ve found the right author. After a career photographing dogs, Mark Asher turned to writing, beginning with a memoir about the unexpected loss of his beloved German shepherd/chow mix. Asher’s first work of fiction, “All That Ails You,” is a heartwarming story about a rescue dog that ends up in a home for seniors. Join us as Asher tells us about his books and writing process as we bring this year's Spring Author Series to a close.
Equality and Diversity Teen Reading Group: LGBTQIA Web Series and Media Representation: 6-8 p.m., Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Join a new group for teens ages 13-18 interested in exploring the themes of LGBTQIA liberation and equality, as they intersect with identity, diversity, feminism, class consciousness, racial justice and multiculturalism. We will focus on contemporary young adult fiction, non-fiction, podcasts, current events and online articles.
Writer’s Bloc: 6-7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Meet other writers, hear from local authors and share your writing in a workshop setting. For author dates or workshop submissions, please email writers@mld.org.
Thursday, March 29
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Adult Workshop: Poetry Performance with Amanda Ranth: 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. This workshop will meet every Thursday through May 3. $215 for nonmembers, $180 for members. Register at www.thecabinidaho.org.
Saturday, March 31
Books and Barks: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Bring your well-behaved dog to the bookstore. All dogs deserve treats today. 10-11 a.m., Ladybug Girl and the Rescue Dogs story time; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Scout the Police Dog will paw-print sign copies of his book, “Loyal”; 12-2 p.m., Eric O’Grey, author of “Walking With Peety,” will bring Jake the service dog to the event; 1-2 p.m., ambassador dog from Boise Bully Breeds.
Comments