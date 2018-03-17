Authors abound around town at this year’s Storyfort

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Storyfort: For a full list of Storyfort events from Wednesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 25, visit https://www.treefortmusicfest.com/forts/storyfort. Some events appear below.
Monday, March 19
Books & Brews at Bier:Thirty: 7-8:30 p.m., 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Tuesday, March 20
Run & Reads: 3-4 p.m., Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Join us as we tie up our running shoes, run to a nearby park and then chat with one another about our most recent reads. This group will meet at the Hillcrest Library then run/jog/quickly walk to nearby parks (never more than a couple of miles away). Participants must be 18 or older or be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m., Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The Writing Workshop is a critique group for adults.
Wednesday, March 21
Spring Author Series: Courtney Scott: 12-1 p.m., Boise Public Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Courtney Scott is the author of the “Rupture Series” of young adult books. She will share information about her books and the writing process.
Writer’s Bloc presents L. L. Bower: 6-7 p.m., unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. After working for 20 years as an accountant, L.L. Bower went back to college and re-discovered her love of writing, winning several college writing contests and scholarships, editing her university’s college of business newsletter and becoming published in several genres. She earned her PhD in rhetoric and composition in 2003 and taught writing, literature and humanities for 15 years at the college level. She recently retired from teaching to devote herself full-time to her writing. “Fairy Wars: The Dark Ones” is the first book in her Fairy Wars trilogy.
Storyfort Event: Beyond the Lines: Gender & Sexuality in Graphic Novels: 7-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Local librarian and graphic novel aficionado Diane Rice interviews GirlBoner host August McLaughlin on the depiction of gender and sexuality in graphic novels.
Thursday, March 22
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library main branch. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss thematic stages of experience in Rumi’s poetry. From separation to union, there are many stages we pass through where Rumi’s poetry lends an explanation and a tool for both expression of joy as well as coping with difficulties. Share how your experience is shifted by Rumi’s poems.
Storyfort event: What the Dickens?! 7-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Author and screenwriter Samantha Silva (“Mr. Dickens and His Carol”) and author Cynthia Hand (“Afterlife”) will discuss the influence of Charles Dickens on their novels.
Storyfort event: Read, Write, Drink with Stewart O’Nan: 7-9 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. “Write tipsy, edit with coffee,” or so says Science. The Cabin would like to help you test this theory at Read, Write, Drink with Stewart O’Nan. Grab a beer, mingle and listen to a reading by O’Nan before he leads you through a writing prompt. (Then save your draft and edit over coffee once Storyfort weekend has passed.) Free for Cabin members with code, $5 for everyone else. Beer and wine available by donation.
Friday, March 23
Storyfort event: Two Authors, One Evening: 7-8:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Authors Stewart O’Nan (“City of Secrets”) and Jonathan Evison “Lawn Boy” discuss their books and their craft. There will also be a reading and a signing.
Saturday, March 24
Author Mark Asher in the Lobby: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Local author Mark Asher, author of nine dog books such as “All That Ails You” and “Humphrey Was Here,” will be selling and signing books in the lobby.
Storyfort event: Willy Vlautin: “Don’t Skip Out on Me”: 11 a.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Willy Vlautin will sign his book “Don’t Skip Out on Me.”
Storyfort event: Fundamental Facets of Fiction: 2 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Learn about world-building, character creation, pacing and more from best-selling Oregon author William Ritter (“The Dire King”).
Storyfort event: Writing the Space Between Words: 4 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Join playwright Heidi Kraay for a multi-sensory experience connecting body, mind and environment in which we discover what we can learn from time and space as writers and performing artists. We’ll work with our senses, memory and external text to unlock new stories and experiment with how we share them: exploring on our feet, recording on the page and playing with how those words play in the space between us. Create short, theatrical pieces you can develop further for stage or print as a writer for performance — whether you’re a playwright, songwriter, performance poet or something completely uncategorized. All levels of writing and performance experience welcome, ages 12 and up.
Storyfort event: Ghosts and Gaslights: 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. William Ritter, author of “Jackaby,” and Dave Butler, author of “Witchy Eye” will read from their works.
