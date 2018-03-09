Treasure Valley Book Event Calendar: March 11-17

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Monday, March 12
Adult Writing Workshop: Mythic Memoir II with Elisabeth McKetta: 9:30-11:30 a.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. This workshop will meet Monday-Friday this week. Cost is $180 for members, $215 for nonmembers. To register and find more information, visit thecabinidaho.org.
Writers in the Attic 2018 submission deadline: Before 5 p.m., The Cabin, Boise. Today is the submission deadline for The Cabin’s seventh annual Writers in the Attic writing competition. Idaho poets, fiction and nonfiction story writers are encouraged to send their work on the one-word theme “Song.” Work will be blind judged by local literary screenwriter Samantha Silva. The selected works will be published as part of the “Writers in the Attic 2018” anthology. For more information on contest guidelines, visit thecabinidaho.org. Submission fee is $10 for Cabin members, $15 for nonmembers.
Never miss a local story.
Books & Brews at Highlands Hollow: 7-8:30 p.m., Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Highlands Hollow, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Tuesday, March 13
Brick by Brick Reading Series with Alley Rep: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Starting this week, Alley Repertory Theater is partnering with Rediscovered Books to host a new monthly reading series, BRICK by BRICK. On the second Tuesday of every month, the series will explore works by new and established playwrights. Free, with a $10 suggested donation. For more information, visit www.alleyrep.org.
Wednesday, March 14
Spring Author Series: Nancy Sathre-Vogel: 12-1 p.m., Boise Public Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Nancy Sathre-Vogel is just an ordinary mom who did something extraordinary. She and her husband quit their jobs, piled their children on a bicycle and took off to pedal from Alaska to Argentina. Three years, 15 countries, and 17,285 miles later, they reached their goal. Please join us as Sathre-Vogel discusses her books based on this extraordinary journey.
Equality and Diversity Teen Reading Group: Blanketforts and Bookmarks! 6-8 p..m., Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Join a new group for teens ages 13-18 interested in exploring the themes of LGBTQIA liberation and equality, as they intersect with identity, diversity, feminism, class consciousness, racial justice and multiculturalism. We will focus on contemporary young adult fiction, nonfiction, podcasts, current events and online articles. Bring blankets, snacks and whatever book you are currently reading.
Writer’s Bloc: 6-7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Searching for a community of writers who share your love for the written word? Join us and meet other writers, hear from local authors and share your writing in a workshop setting. For author dates or workshop submissions, please email writers@mld.org.
Thursday, March 15
Beyond “The Little Prince”: 12:30-1 p.m., Boise Public Library at Bown Crossing, 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive. Featuring excerpts from the stories of Antoine De Saint-Exupéry. Come bring your lunch and relax by our cozy fireplace as you listen to this widely known author’s work.
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Brandon Mull book signing: 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee Road. Brandon Mull is the New York Times best-selling author of “Five Kingdoms #5: Time Jumpers.” Due to overwhelming response, numbered wristbands will be handed out beginning on Tuesday. Wristbands will determine placement in the signing line. Based on past events, we anticipate the signing will last until 10 p.m.
Free Third Thursday Words in Action Writing Drop-In Workshop: 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Cabin, Boise. Words in Action pairs local activists and a Cabin teaching-writer to write, think and talk about social justice issues. The community activist will talk about the role of writing in their work for the first half. During the second half, a Cabin teaching-writer will lead participants in a creative writing prompt in dialogue with the activist’s areas of interest. This month features environmental activist Jason Pretty Boy and Cabin teaching-writer and poet Catherine Kyle.
Collister Writes: Chuck Ambrose: Crime Thrillers: 7-9 p.m., Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. The Collister Writes program will give you all the tools you need to create the next great novel, memoir, short story or history. On the third Thursday of every month, a member of the Idaho Writer’s Guild will conduct a two-hour workshop on different writing topics and styles, including genre fiction, poetry, short stories and more. The program is designed for everyone from novice writers to professionals seeking to boost their skills.
Friday, March 16
Kerri Webster reading: 7 p.m., Boise State University’s Hemingway Center Gallery. Join The Cabin and Boise State MFA Reading Series to celebrate the release of poet Kerri Webster’s new book “The Trailhead,” published by Wesleyan University Press. Webster is a faculty member of the Boise State MFA program in Creative Writing and a Cabin Teaching-Writer. Free.
Saturday, March 17
Idaho Author Showcase 2018: 1-4 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Avenue S. This event will spotlight six Idaho authors and their works, thoughts and experience. Their books will be available for sale to the public. Come hear from and meet Joanne Pence (cozy mysteries), Robin Lee Hatcher (inspirational, romance, general fiction); Amanda Bonilla (paranormal romance), Julie Weston (Western mysteries and Idaho history), Nan Kilmer Baker (adult biography), Mark Asher (nonfiction dogs and their friends).
Comments