Authors Beth Vrabel, Willie Vlautin make Boise visits

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Monday, Feb. 26
Books & Brews at Bier:Thirty: 7-8:30 p.m., Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Willy Vlautin author event: 6:30-8 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Portland writer Willy Vlautin is the author of “Don’t Skip Out On Me.”
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Writer’s Bloc: Open Write and Discussion: 6-7 p.m.., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. An evening of discussion and prompts relating to all things writing.
Tricia Levenseller & Erin Summerill author event: 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Tricia Levenseller’s latest books are “Daughter of the Siren Queen” and “Daughter of the Pirate King,” and Erin Summerill is the author of “Ever the Brave” and “Ever the Hunted.”
Thursday, March 1
Beth Vrabel author event: 4:30-6 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Boise. Beth Vrabel’s latest book is “Bringing Me Back.”
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Saturday, March 3
Authors in the Lobby: Laurie Bower, Michelle Netten and Becky Lyles: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Laurie Bower, author of the “Fairy Wars” fantasy trilogy; Michelle Netten, author of “Artie the Sleepy Bat” and “Simon the Slow Penguin”; and Becky Lyles; author of the Kate Neilson novels, will be selling and signing their books in the lobby.
