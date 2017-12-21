Get a jump on that new novel at Boise’s writing workshops.

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25
Library closures: Most area libraries are closed today and tomorrow for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Boise Public Library locations are open from 12 to 3 p.m. today.
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Writer’s Bloc: Open Write and Discussion: 6-7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Looking to join a community of writers? Searching for place where inspiration abounds? Trying to get those writing juices flowing? Perhaps you want to bounce ideas off of fellow writers. Join us for an evening of discussion and prompts relating to all things writing.
Eagle Writer’s Group: 7-8 p.m., Eagle Public Library, 100 N. Stierman Way.
Thursday, Dec. 28
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss thematic stages of experience in Rumi’s poetry. From separation to union, there are many stages we pass through where Rumi’s poetry lends an explanation and a tool for both expression of joy as well as coping with difficulties. Share how your experience is shifted by Rumi’s poems.
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
