Meet Richard Paul Evans in Boise — and have him sign his latest book

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Friends Fall Holiday Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 762 River St., Boise (across from Boise Public Library). Thousands of gift-quality books, movies, CDs, LPs, audiobooks and bundled book sets. Sunday is half-price day.
Books & Brews at Sockeye: 7-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, Sockeye Grill, 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. A relaxed chat about books. Adults only, please. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Books & Brews at White Dog Brewing Company: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise. A relaxed chat about books.
Free Drop-In Writing Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. This month’s drop-in is hosted by writer Heidi Kraay, who creates unique prompts designed to inspire a supportive community of local writers.
Collister Writes: Drafts and Revisions: 7-9 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 7., Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Two-hour workshop exploring the ins and outs of writing using the The Great Courses’ “Writing Great Fiction” along with group discussions and exercises. Designed for novice writers and people seeking to boost their confidence before sharing in a group critique.
Writer’s Bloc presents Diane Raptosh: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Diane Raptosh reads from her new book of poems, “Human Directional,” which turns gender and identity into trapeze act instead of something stable and fixed.
NaNoWriMo Meetup: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join us for our National Writing Month Meetups, where you can meet fellow writers, hit your word goals with prompts and sprints, and eat snacks. All ages.
Richard Paul Evans author event: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, Barnes and Noble, 1315 Milwaukee St., Boise. Richard Paul Evans will discuss and sign his new holiday-themed novel, “The Noël Diary.” Numbered wristbands (no purchase required) will be handed out once the book is released on Wednesday. Wristbands will determine placement in the signing line.
Samantha Silva author event: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Boise author Samantha Silva celebrates the release of her book, “Mr. Dickens and His Carol.”
Boise Bookmarks: Citywide Readers & Reviewers Club for Teens: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Boise Public Library main branch. For students in 7th-12th grades in the Boise area. Read whatever you want and tell each other about the books.
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Comic Book Book Club: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Grab a beer and get nerdy with us at the Spacebar Arcade. November’s selections: “Scott Pilgrim,” Vol. 1, “Black Hammer: Secret Origins” and “V for Vendetta.”
Dan Eismann author event: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Eagle River Coffee Shop, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Ste. A, Eagle. Join combat Vietnam veteran and local author Dan Eismann, along with his wife, Sheila, as they help to honor our veterans. Eismann will be signing his Vietnam Memoir titled “Freedom Is Your Destiny!” A percentage of the book sales will be donated to the Veterans Courts in Ada and Canyon counties.
7 Steps to Highly Effective Short-Story Writing: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Master the elements that go into every great short story. Idaho Writing Workshops for beginning and intermediate writers. Free. Sherry Briscoe is the founder and president of the Idaho Screenwriters Association and a board member for Idaho Writers Guild.
Comments