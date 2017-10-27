Virginia Woolf book the focus of Boise library event

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Writers Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Join us for an evening of discussion and prompts relating to all things writing.
NaNoWriMo Meetup: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Meet fellow writers, hit your word goals with prompts and sprints, and eat snacks.
Nate Blakeslee Author Event: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Center, Boise. See details with “American Wolf” review on this page.
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Friends Fall Holiday Sale: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 762 River St., Boise. Thousands of gift-quality books, movies, CDs, LPs, audiobooks, bundled book sets and more.
Literature for Lunch: 12:10-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Boise Public Library main branch. November’s book: “Jacob’s Room” by Virginia Woolf.
National Novel Writing Month Write In: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Snacks, sodas and space for writers.
Creative Authors Workbook: Journal Book Launch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Caldwell Best Western Inn & Suites, 908 Specht Ave. This workbook will aid writers in organizing and completing their books from initial idea through cover design, marketing and publication. Join the ICAN (Idaho Creative Authors Network) as we introduce our product. Special book pricing during the event.
Treasure Valley Writers’ Fest and Writing Contest: 1-7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, Caldwell Best Western Inn & Suites. The Idaho Creative Authors Network presents the Third Annual Treasure Valley Writer’s Fest and Writing Contest, a fall writing opportunity and writing contest for published and nonpublished authors. There will also be a Q&A panel with presenters. Registration is $99 and includes the presentations and awards dinner. Sponsors will also feature their books for sale. Register on Eventbrite at bit.ly/TVWF2017
Book and Cider Night with Meriweather Cider: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Rediscovered Books, Boise. After-hours event limited to 40 people. $40, includes cider tasting, $12 Cider Voucher for Meriweather Cider, one copy of a staff pick, tapas tasting from the Basque Market. Purchase at Rediscovered Books’ website, rdbooks.org.
