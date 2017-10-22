Meet Boise’s best-selling author Cynthia Hand and have her sign her new book

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Books & Brews at Mad Swede Brewing: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Ste. 140, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Talk about what you’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Writer’s Bloc: Open Write: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Come prepared to write. You have the opportunity to do whatever you would like during this hour of writing time.
Sinister Tales: Stories You Shouldn’t Read Alone: 12:30-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Boise Public Library at Bown Crossing, 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive. Adult storytime features frightening, unnerving and gruesome short stories. Bring your lunch.
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft and enjoyment of creative writing, eat snacks, play games and make new friends.
Poetry Workshop with Tyler Brewington: Thursdays starting Oct. 26, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. This six-week workshop will meet on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30, and Dec. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. $215 or $180 for members. Register at thecabinidaho.org.
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss thematic stages of experience in Persian poet Rumi’s poetry. From separation to union, there are many stages we pass through where Rumi’s poetry lends an explanation and a tool for both expression of joy as well as coping with difficulties. Share how your experience is shifted by Rumi’s poems.
Cynthia Hand Book Release Party: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Rediscovered Books 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Cynthia Hand is an Idaho native and New York Times best-selling author. Her newest book, “The Afterlife of Holly Chase,” will be released on Tuesday.
Kelsey Atkins author event: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Black Rock Coffee Bar, 1757 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian. Atkins is the Boise author of “Finding the Light.”
“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life” Author Event: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Rediscovered Books, Boise. “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life” is by William Matson, as told by the Clown family. Floyd Clown, Doug War Eagle and Don Red Thunder are the sole administrators and spokesmen of the Crazy Horse estate and often speak at historical gatherings and national parks about their family’s history. Matson has been working with the Crazy Horse family since 2001 to tell their story.
