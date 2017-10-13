Next week at Boise bookstore, meet a poet, a geologist — and Curious George

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Books & Brews at Bier:Thirty: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Guests can come and talk about what they’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Outdoor Conversations: Shawn P. Willsey: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. The Outdoor Conversations Series shines a spotlight on authors who connect readers with the wilderness. Produced in partnership with the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Shawn P. Willsey is the author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho.”
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Hands-on program for adult writers who want to share and discuss their work.
Graphic Novel Book Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. For teens 13-18. This month we will be reading “The Long Halloween” by Jeph Loeb and chatting about it over pizza. Read the book and be entered for a drawing to win a prize\. Must be present to win.
Writer’s Bloc: Author Series: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Learn more about the craft of writing and the writing lifestyle from local authors. Topics may cover: the art of writing, publishing, editing, or all of the above.
Collister Writes: Cristin Iris: All About Pacing: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Designed for novice writers and people seeking to boost their confidence before sharing in a group critique.
Budding Wordsmiths: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. For aspiring young writers. Explore the craft of writing, eat snacks, play games, and make new friends.
Fall Clearance Book Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Wizard World Book Club: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Boise Public Library main branch. This month: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” We will talk about the book, eat snacks, and watch clips from the Harry Potter movie of the same name. Next month’s book is “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”
Eric O’Grey Author Talk: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Eric O’Grey is the author of “Walking with Peety.”
Curiosity Day with Curious George: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Engage your curiousity with our favorite monkey.
Prep-tober: Planning to Write Your Novel: 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Getting prepared to write a novel can be daunting. Where to begin? Come hear from experienced authors on preparing to write and join a community of writers that share your passion.
