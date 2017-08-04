Idaho woman writes about her dad, Appeals Court chief judge, who was gay

“Dad #1, Dad #2: A Queerspawn View from the Closet” by Natalie Perry (Boise); Red Cricket Press ($14.99)
Natalie was 12 years old. After a difficult year with multiple deaths in the family, she was sitting at the kitchen table for another family meeting. “I’m gay,” her dad declared. He moved out the next day.
Today there is a lot of talk about gay families, but 20 years ago in Boise, the climate was different and her dad was chief judge of the Idaho State Court of Appeals. He would have lost his job if he’d come out publicly. So for 20 years Natalie lived in a closeted gay family.
“Dad #1, Dad #2” chronicles the highs and lows of growing up with gay dads in one of the most conservative states in the country. Natalie’s story helps answer questions that are relevant in today’s political and social climates such as what makes a family and what unique challenges many kids with gay parents face. Her story shows the strength and resiliency of family in the face of adversity.
“Phoenix Rising” by Sheila Dunn (Boise); RoseDog Books ($10)
Phoenix Rising was written to get a rise in emotion from all who read it. Whether the emotion is sadness, happiness, fear or exultation, the rise will be there just like the phoenix rises. Dreams cause a rise in passion, lessons a rise in knowledge. Each person will get a rise in some sort of emotion. Make it like a “Phoenix Rising.”
“Return to Phantom Creek” by Bud Filler (Boise); Burning Mountain Press ($25)
Three friends, two of them former smokejumpers and onetime Green Berets, now civilians, are scouting the timbered mountains of the backcountry for their yearly hunting trip. They unexpectedly encounter a band of bad guys — terrorists — who have been forced out of their urban hideaways and are storing explosives in an old 1890 mine. Once their secret has been discovered, the terrorists attempt to eliminate the three friends. They don’t know who they have run up against.
Sheriff’s deputies and FBI shooter arrive by helicopter. Gunfire, chases and hostage-taking occurs as the fighting moves into the river canyon and across the ridges. In the mayhem, romance also flourishes. The three comrades, ignoring government authorities, take matters into their own hands to attempt to subdue the terrorists and rescue a female hostage.
