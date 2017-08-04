Immigration expert will be in Boise for book event

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Senior Soiree: Roadmap to Writing Your Memoir: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Boise Public Library at Bown Crossing, 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive. Games and exercises designed to craft and share the stories of our lives. Bring a friend or come and meet new ones as we explore the difference between memoir, biography and autobiography, and learn the scope, style and structure of memoir in a fun and interactive environment.
Ali Noorani author event: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. George Prentice, Boise Weekly news editor and host of NPR’s Weekend Edition in Boise, will be in conversation with Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum and author of “There Goes the Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American Immigration.”
Writer’s Bloc: Author Series presents Ed Dunn: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Ed Dunn is a local self-published nonfiction author. He worked on his project for over nine years, gaining vast experience concerning the different worlds of nonfiction, copyrighting and referencing, and self-publishing.
Comic Book Book Club: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd. Grab a beer and get nerdy with us at the Spacebar Arcade. CBBC’s August picks feature artists and authors who are coming to Library Comic Con: “Whiteout,” Vol. 1, “Apocalyptigirl” and “Americus.”
Sheila Eismann book signing: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Cattle Kate’s Western Boutique, 1533 N. Wildwood Way, Boise. Sheila Eismann will hold a book signing for “A Stormy Year,” Book 2 of The Sabblonti Series.
Boise Bookmarks: Citywide Readers & Reviewers Club for Teens: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. For 7th- to 12-graders. Read whatever you want and tell each other about the books.
