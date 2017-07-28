Meet murder mystery writer Sarah Skilton at Boise bookstore

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Collister Writes: Point of View: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Join us as we discuss Seeing through Other Eyes: Point of View and I, Me, Mine: First Person Point of View with “Writing Great Fiction: Storytelling Tips and Techniques from The Great Courses.”
Writers Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 2, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
A Night of Writing with Adrian Kien: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 2-3, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Montana-based poet and teaching-writer Adrian Kien in an enriching workshop. Pick between two nights with slightly different themes: Wednesday, The Bodies of Nature; Thursday, The Nature of Bodies. Free for Cabin members, $5 for all others. Reserve your spot at thecabinidaho.org.
Sarah Skilton author event: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Sarah Skilton discusses her new book, “Club Deception,” a murder mystery for adults set at an underground magic club.
Coeur du Bois Chapter of Romance Writers of America meetings: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Smoky Mountain Pizza, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Judith Keim will discuss how to make self-publishing work for you.
