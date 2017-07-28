Terrorists in Idaho? Boise writer imagines this scenario in new book.

“Return to Phantom Creek” by Bud Filler (Boise); Burning Mountain Press ($25)
The plane had cleared the pass. Two thousand feet below, the landing field along the river looked short. Casey turned against the shoulder harness and glanced at the passenger behind him. The wind was ruffling her hair. She was beautiful. Her brown eyes were wide, taking in the wilderness, the green slopes of timber, granite cliffs, white rapids and the grass runway in front of them. He held the control stick tighter, then slid the pistol from its holster and placed it below the instrument panel. No telling where the badasses were hiding.
Casey came in from the sun. The terrorists were waiting.
“The Eye of the Aspen: and Other Bad Poems” by Jay Eacker (Meridian); iUniverse ($13.95)
In a refreshing collection of poetry that intertwines humor with poignancy, Jay Eacker shares 50 or more bad poems that reflect on the world through his eyes.
Eacker’s poetry explores not only relatable subjects such as gardening, nature, sports, love, aging and life, but also the process of writing doggerel (bad verse). Helped by his wry sense of humor, Eacker makes fun of the annual ritual of sprinkling money — also known as flower seeds — on the ground every spring; rowing a boat that goes nowhere; and indulging in the joy of the nap. Also included are touching poems that reflect on days of fishing with his father, brotherly and young love, and the dreams of youth.
In this collection, a college professor reflects on life, love and why Warren Buffett is a guy with a lot of fish to fry.
