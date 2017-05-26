Only a few library events scheduled Memorial Day week

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youths and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Library closures: All area libraries are closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
Writer’s Bloc: Special Event: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Learn more about the craft of writing and the writing lifestyle from local authors. Topics may cover the art of writing, publishing, editing or all of the above
