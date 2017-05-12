Books

Family needed for fun and talented teen

“I want to know what it feels like to have a family or somebody that would be there for somebody. ... I’ve never had that. I’ve never had a mom and a dad. It would be really cool for me to have that and start a fresh life.”

Maria is 17 years old and is delightful, talented, engaging and wise. Maria loves animals. She also loves to have fun, laugh and try new things. What Maria likes about school is meeting new people and choir. She is an avid reader.

To Maria, the most important qualities in a family are “understanding … that they know how you feel … they listen to what you have to say. … I want to be accepted in a family.” She also feels she would do best if she were an only child or the oldest.

Maria needs parents who are energetic, understanding, patient and quick to forgive, and who have a knowledge of trauma-informed parenting skills. Maria has a lot of love to give.

For more information on Maria or adoption information, please visit http://idahowednesdayschild.org, or contact Shannon Foust via email at sfoust@ewu.edu or cell at (208) 488-8989 if you have specific questions.

