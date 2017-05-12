Treasure Valley book events include author visit

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youths and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Kids Book Club: 4-5 p.m. Monday, May 15, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Every third Monday of the month, the bookstore will host a club for fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade reading levels. Discussion and snacks.
Richard Paul Evans author event: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise. New York Times bestselling author Richard Paul Evans discusses and signs his newest book, “The Broken Road.”
Outdoor Conversations with Scott Marchant: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Produced in partnership with the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. This month: Scott Marchant, author and publisher of “Hiking Idaho” books, will discuss how he researches and creates his guide books and share some of his favorite hikes as well.
Adult Comic Book Club Panel Discussion: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. This month: “Monstress” volume 1, “Tale of Sand” and “Wild’s End” volume 2. Comics available through the library and on hoopladigital.com. Adults only; light snacks provided.
Cambia: A Student Reading to Celebrate Writers in the Schools: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Cambia is The Cabin’s annual anthology of the year’s best writing by local students. Students who are selected to have their work honored with publication in Cambia will receive a copy of the publication and are invited to read their work aloud at a year-end reading. 5:30-6 p.m: Book distribution begins; 6-7 p.m.: Students in grades 3-9 read their work; 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Students in grades 10-12 read their work.
Jeff Jones author event: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Rediscovered Books, Boise. In “Love Give Us One Death: Bonnie and Clyde in the Last Days,” Jeff Jones pieces together a story we think we know, about desperate lives and American violence. As the tale unfolds, we see its larger dimensions: the spiritual shadows and compulsive needs from which our nation springs and through which it has found its many forms of speech.
Writing Creative Local and Family History: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Series of lectures and workshops by Meridian Library District and the Idaho State Historical Society. Led by Dr. Steve Barrett, an archivist and family history and local records specialist of the historical society.
Mark Asher author event: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Mark Asher, local author of “Birdcall Morning,” will sign books.
Authors in the lobby: Rebecca Beschoff: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Rebecca Bischoff, Idaho author of “The French Impressionist,” a young adult novel, will be selling and signing books.
