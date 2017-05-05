Bestselling Idaho author Robin Lee Hatcher releases new romance

“You’ll Think of Me” by Robin Lee Hatcher (Meridian); Thomas Nelson ($15.99)
Brooklyn Myers escaped her broken home and her embittered, unloving father by eloping to Reno at the age of 17. But when she was pregnant with their first child, her husband abandoned her as well. Not welcome back home in Thunder Creek, Brooklyn stayed in Reno and raised her daughter, Alycia, on her own, doing her best to make sure Alycia never knew the heartache and rejection Brooklyn herself had known.
When her estranged husband, Chad Hallston, dies, he leaves the family home in Thunder Creek to his daughter. Believing it is the best way to give her daughter a stable home, Brooklyn does what she thought she would never do. She goes home to the orchard and wine country of Southwest Idaho. There, she encounters Chad’s best friend, Derek Johnson, a part-time sheriff's deputy who also owns an organic produce farm next door. Derek was never a fan of former bad girl Brooklyn Myers, but he made a promise to his dying friend that he would be the father to Alycia that Chad had never been.
Although Derek and Brooklyn get off to a bumpy start, he and Alycia quickly form a bond. And soon, Derek realizes that he wants Brooklyn to trust him too — even knowing that her trust won’t come easily. And then he realizes he wants even more than her trust. He wants to win her love.
While Brooklyn may be tempted to give her heart to Derek, risking her daughter’s happiness is another story. Will Brooklyn hold onto her self-reliance for dear life, or will she come to understand that the greatest gift she can give her daughter is showing her how to love and trust others?
“Where Does a Rainbow Grow?” by Kathryn Kemp Guylay (Ketchum); Healthy Solutions of Sun Valley ($9.99)
Sequel to the award-winning “Give It a Go, Eat a Rainbow,” “Where Does a Rainbow Grow?” is for parents and teachers wanting to continue the journey to encourage children to eat more veggies and fruits.
The book introduces a new character in the series, Sammy the Bunny, who takes Blake on a journey to discover where healthy rainbow foods come from. “Where Does a Rainbow Grow?” supports healthy eating in a fun, educational and positive way. The book uses charming illustrations by 13-year-old Alexander Guylay combined with real-life photography and simple rhymes by nutrition educator Kathryn Kemp Guylay to create an augmented reality that immediately draws kids into the story. Peer-to-peer messaging continues as Blake, the main character, feels lost and unhappy in a “colorful” word of unhealthy foods. Blake meets Sammy the Bunny, who takes Blake on a journey to fill Blake’s rainbow basket with healthy rainbow foods.
The book addresses healthy eating, farm-to-table concepts and plant identification (specifically fruits and veggies), in an engaging and positive way. Targeting early childhood and elementary school age groups, this picture book is simple yet profound in promoting healthy eating habits in children. Each page is created for maximum engagement, using a delightful combination of photography, illustration, color and text.
By the publishers
