Roger Thurow will discuss his parenting book

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youths and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Writing Screenplays 101: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Dr. Steve Barrett will introduce you to the fundamentals of writing for television or the big screen. Readings will be selected from “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting” by Sid Field. Participants meet once a month for six months to facilitate drafting and peer review of a screenplay.
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Hollow Lane, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Come and talk about what you’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Author luncheon: 11:30-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Roger Thurow will discuss his third book, “The First 1,000 Days: A Crucial Time for Mothers and Children — and the World.” Order lunch through Jenny’s Lunch Line at jennyslunchline.com.
Teacher’s Night: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Teachers enjoy 20 percent off store inventory, with talks and tips, plus shared works from Writers at Harriman High School students from 5 to 6 p.m.
Writer’s Bloc: Author Series presents Lacy Sheridan: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Lacy Sheridan, author of “Dreams of Otherworld,” will speak on the craft and lifestyle of writing.
Storytime Slam: 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road, Meridian. For teens and young adults (ages 14 and up). Free, but donations to Big Tree Arts encouraged. Starts at 7:30 p.m., slam starts at 8.
Comic Book Book Club: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Chat about comic books with us over a brew and a slice. May’s picks: Fables Vol 1, Southern Bastards Vol 1, The Watchmen
Pantsuit Nation: Idaho Chapter: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Features readings from book contributors, a behind-the-scenes look at “Pantsuit Nation” from a group of local administrators and moderators, resource sharing and strategizing about how to be effective community activists.
Boise Bookmarks: Citywide Readers & Reviewers Club for Teens: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, May 12, Boise Public Library main branch. For grades 7-12. Read whatever you want and tell each other about the books. You’ll leave with a ton of titles to add to your TBR pile and meet teens from all over the city. The Bookmarks have been chosen as a Teens Top Ten selection group —one of only 20 groups in the country. Come to a meeting to find out what that means (Spoiler: it means you’ll get to read a lot of books before anyone else).
Esther Emery Book Signing: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Esther Emery, author of “What Falls from the Sky,” will hold a book signing.
Mother’s Day weekend author event: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Barnes and Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise. Panel discussion and Q&A session with four Harlequin authors who all live in the Boise area: Angela Ruth Strong, Becky Avella, Heather Woodhaven and Lisa Phillips. After the Q&A, the authors will be available to sign their books.
