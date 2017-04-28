Boise author advises business owners on how to be socially responsible

“Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business” by Russ Stoddard (Boise); Elevate ($15.99) (to be released in September 2017; early editions available at www.elevatepub.com/product/rise-up)
A new breed of socially conscious companies is changing how consumers shop, where employees work and the way in which the world does business.
“Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business” sets the stage for this optimistic business trend where companies create financial profit for stakeholders through products, services and business models that create social impact and public benefit.
With more than 25 years running a Certified B Corporation (earned by meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency) that has always had social responsibility at its core, Russ Stoddard offers insights and guidance on how to create a socially conscious business, as well as encouraging words for social entrepreneurs of every generation.
“Idaho Geology” by Terry Maley (Boise); Mineral Land Publications ($9.95)
Idaho has outstanding examples of almost every type of landform, scientifically significant feature, rock type and mineral deposit.
The oldest rocks are more than 2500 million years old and contain a record of many of the events that transpired during that vast period of geologic time, including accretion of a significant portion of Oregon and Washington. During the last 20,000 years, Idaho has experienced major earthquakes, catastrophic floods, huge glacial ice sheets and volcanic eruptions.
In 1987, the first edition was published as “Exploring Idaho Geology,” and after two printings, the book was out-of-print for 27 years.
The second edition has been rewritten with a detailed review of the most recent geological discoveries in Idaho. This 414-page eBook includes hundreds of spectacular color photographs and interpretive illustrations.
Annotated block diagrams are used to illustrate the landscapes of Idaho showing the relationships between the surface landforms and vertical cross sections with underlying geology.
“Would You Like To Go Outside?” by Amy Eileen Nave, Marcia Eileen Nave and Amanda Marie Erickson (Idaho); Albumesque ($9.99)
Grab a pair of shoes and head outside. “Would You Like To Go Outside” encourages children to use their imagination and enjoy the beauty outside their door.
