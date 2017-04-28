Have Carol Wilson sign your copy of ‘Stillness on Shaking Ground’ at Boise bookstore

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youths and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Tasty Tales: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Ste. 100, Boise. Rediscovered Books partners with Guru Donuts for this weekly storytime. Booksellers will read their favorite picture books. There will be two storytimes: 10-10:25 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Free to attend. $2.50 for a kid’s doughnut and milk; $2.50 for an old-fashioned doughnut and 12-ounce coffee. Books will be for sale on site (20 percent off).
Free Drop-In Writing Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Drop-in workshop hosted by writer Danny Stewart, who creates unique prompts designed to inspire a supportive community of local writers.
Writer’s Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Come prepared to write and use creative thinking to work on writing prompts. While participation in them is not always required, there will often be group writing prompts.
Carol A. Wilson Author Signing: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise. Carol A. Wilson, author of “Stillness on Shaking Ground: A Woman’s Himalayan Journey Through Love, Loss and Letting Go,” will hold a signing.
COIN: a collaborative story revelation for Cabin programs: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, The Cabin, Boise. Eleven big-deal writers. Nine hours. One story. This year, for Idaho Gives on May 4, renowned writers are coming together to write a collaborative story in support of Cabin programs. What this means is that for every $10 you donate to The Cabin, these writers will add one sentence to a story that will be updated at The Cabin’s blog throughout the day. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the story will be revealed in a celebration at The Cabin. So take a break from your First Thursday activities and come have a beer and hear what Malia Collins, Colum McCann, Lauren Groff, Christian Winn, Aimee Bender, Anna Webb, Karen Bender, Mitch Wieland, Anthony Doerr, Kerri Webster and Alan Heathcock made for the Cabin community. To learn more about contributing to The Cabin for Idaho Gives, visit www.thecabinidaho.org.
National Free Comic Book Day: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. One comic book per person, until we run out. We’ll have comics available for all ages, from Archie to Avengers to Pokémon.
