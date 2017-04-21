Boise area poets can wind down National Poetry Month with workshop, Claudia Rankine-inspired performances

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youths and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ink Slingers Poetry Workshop: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. April is National Poetry Month. We are celebrating by writing and reading all different kinds of poems.
Get Outside: Hiking: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Boise Public Library at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick; 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Local author Scott Marchant presents information on his latest book, “The Hiker’s Guide: McCall & Cascade: 65 hikes near Warm Lake, Cascade and McCall,” and discusses great places to hike in our area.
Camp NaNoWriMo: The Finish Line hosted by Writer’s Bloc: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. If you’d like to come and spend some quiet time with your up-and-coming masterpiece, we will have a special area designated for writing. If you’d prefer to meet other novelists and celebrate your writing gene with food and games, we’ll have a place for that, too.
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Boise Public Library, main branch. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss selected themes of Rumi’s poetry. We will examine the five stages of experience in Rumi’s poetry: Separation, Longing, Grace, Love and Union. Join us and share how your experience is shifted by Rumi’s poems; bring poems which relate to each stage. This conversation with Rumi will focus on Grace. We will continue the conversation the 4th Thursday of each month, exploring the five stages in turn.
Children’s Book Week Launch Party: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. After-hours party at the library for the whole family. Games, activities and snacks featuring your favorite book characters. Learn which books are nominated for the Children’s Choice and Teen Choice Book Awards and cast a vote for your favorites. Costume lovers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite book characters and enter the costume contest; winners walk away with prizes.
Indie Bookstore Day: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Book Bingo and Blind Date with a Book; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Me and My Book Art Table; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Button Making Table; 2-8 pm., Wheel of Fortune; 6 p.m., Fiddler and Storyteller Ken Waldman.
‘Citizen: An American Lyric’ Poetry Experience: 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Boise Public Library main branch. Poets from around the Treasure Valley will perform work inspired by Claudia Rankine’s award-winning book, “Citizen: An American Lyric.” Rankine writes pithy prose poems that depict life and everyday culture for African Americans. Experience this poetry for an insight into narrative of race in America.
