Caldwell journalist plays prominent role in researcher's new book

“The Woman War Correspondent, the U.S. Military and the Press” by Carolyn M. Edy; Lexington Books ($80)
This book outlines the rich history of more than 250 women who worked as war correspondents up through World War II — including Caldwell native Inez Callaway Robb, one of the first women to become an accredited war correspondent and who would go on to become a nationally syndicated columnist. The book also demonstrates the ways in which the press and the military both promoted and prevented their access to war. Despite the continued presence of individual female war correspondents in news accounts, if not always in war zones, it was not until 1944 that the military recognized these individuals as a group and began formally considering sex as a factor for recruiting and accrediting war correspondents.
This group identity created obstacles for women who had previously worked alongside men as “war correspondents,” while creating opportunities for many women whom the military recruited to cover woman’s-angle news as “women war correspondents.” This book also reveals the ways the military and the press, as well as women themselves, constructed the concepts of “woman war correspondent” and “war correspondent” and how these concepts helped and hindered the work of all war correspondents even as they challenged and ultimately expanded the public’s understanding of war and of women.
“The Coming” by David Osborne; Bloomsbury USA ($32)
“The Coming” is an epic novel of native-white relations in North America, intimately told through the life of Daytime Smoke — the real-life red-haired son of William Clark and a Nez Perce woman. In 1805, Lewis and Clark stumble out of the Rockies on the edge of starvation. The Nez Perce help the explorers build canoes and navigate the rapids of the Columbia and then spend two months hosting them the following spring before leading them back across the snowbound mountains. Daytime Smoke is born not long after, and the tribe of his youth continues a deep friendship with white Americans, from fur trappers to missionaries, even aiding the U.S. government in wars with neighboring tribes. But when gold is discovered on Nez Perce land in 1860, it sets an inevitable tragedy in motion.
Daytime Smoke’s life spanned the seven decades between first contact and the last great Indian war. Capturing the trajectory experienced by so many native peoples — from friendship and cooperation to betrayal, war, and genocide — this sweeping novel, with its large cast of characters and vast geography, braids historical events with the drama of one man’s remarkable life. Rigorously researched and cinematically rendered, “The Coming” is a page-turning, heart-stopping American novel in a classic mode.
From the publisher
