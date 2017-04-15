Take your tykes to a Children’s Author Palooza in Boise

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Kids Book Club: 4-5 p.m. Monday, April 17, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Every third Monday, the bookstore will host a club targeted for fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade reading levels. Join us for rich discussions and snacks. This month: “A Night Divided” by Jennifer Nielsen.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Ink Slingers Poetry Workshop: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. April is National Poetry Month. We are celebrating by writing and reading all different kinds of poems.
Adult Comic Book Club Panel Discussion: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Curious about comic books and conversing about them? We’ll be discussing Justice League Vol.1, The Trees Vol.1, and Wild’s End Vol.1, available through the library and on hoopladigital.com. Adults only; light snacks provided.
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The Writing Workshop is a hands-on program for adult writers who want to share and discuss their work.
Outdoor Conversations Author Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Rediscovered Books, Boise. The Outdoor Conversations Series shines a spotlight on authors who connect readers with the wilderness. Produced in partnership with the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. This month: “Discover Idaho’s Centennial Trail” author Steve Stuebner will discuss the history of the trail and share practical tips and insights on how to complete this Idaho trail.
Collister Writes: Dialogue that Dazzles: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Join us as we welcome Donna Cook of the Idaho Writers Guild as she takes us through the secrets to creating winning dialogue that reveals character, drives plot and enthralls readers.
Writing Creative Local and Family History: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Meridian Library District and the Idaho State Historical Society are beginning a series of lectures and workshops on Writing Creative Local and Family History. Topics discussed will include records repositories; unique, often untapped records types; and writing techniques for making one’s family history as creative, interesting and historically accurate as possible. The series will be led by Dr. Steve Barrett, an archivist and family history and local records specialist of the Idaho State Historical Society.
Children’s Author Palooza: 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, Rediscovered Books, Boise. In partnership with the Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, this event will feature the following writers: Bonny Becker, author of “A Visitor for Bear”; Leslie Patricelli, author of “Yummy, Yucky”; Tess Hilmo, author of “With a Name Like Love”; Alane Furgeson, author of “Dragon Fly Eyes”; Kristiana Gregory, author of “Jenny of the Tetons”; Gloria Skurzynski, author of “Virtual War.” Author panels, interviews and readings start at 4, book signings at 6.
