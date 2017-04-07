Hear best-selling author Lauren Groff speak, attend a pirate party

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Spring Book Sale Half-price Day: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 762 River St., across from the Boise Public Library main branch.
Writing Screenplays 101: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Dr. Steve Barrett will introduce you to the fundamentals of writing for television or the big screen. Readings will be selected from “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting” by Sid Field. Participants will meet once a month for six months to facilitate drafting and peer review of a screenplay.
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Hollow Lane, Boise. Guests come and talk about what they’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Ink Slingers Poetry Workshop: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. April is National Poetry Month. We are celebrating by writing and reading all different kinds of poems.
Meridian Writes Finalist Event: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Join us as we celebrate the finalists for the 2017 Meridian Writes competition. This event will include Q&A with the authors, time to mingle and enjoy appetizers, plus the announcement of the winner.
Storytime Slam: 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. Free; donations to Big Tree Arts welcomed. Sign-ups start at 7:30; slam starts at 8. Ages 14 and up.
Lauren Groff author event: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, The Egyptian Theatre, 500 W. Main St., Boise. Lauren Groff is the award-winning and bestselling author of the celebrated short story collection “Delicate Edible Birds” as well as the author of three novels: “The Monsters of Templeton,” shortlisted for the Orange Prize for New Writers; “Arcadia,” winner of the Medici Book Club Prize; and “Fates and Furies,” a finalist for the National Book Award and Amazon’s pick for Best Book of the Year. Tickets: $25-35 through thecabinidaho.org.
Boise Bookmarks: Citywide Readers & Reviewers Club for Teens: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, Boise Public Library main branch. For 7th- to 12th-graders who live in the Boise area. Read whatever you want and tell each other about the books. Also, the Bookmarks have been chosen as a Teens Top Ten selection group, one of only 20 groups in the country (which means you'll get to read a lot of books before anyone else).
Nicole Castroman and Tricia Levenseller Pirate Party: 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Nicole Castroman and Tricia Levenseller will be bringing a hearty, “Argh!” to Boise for a night of pirate stories.
Comments