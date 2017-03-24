Boise author imagines radical path to peace

“Radicalizing Peace” by Mark Traylor (Boise); Elevate ($13.99)
The news and media are full of discussions about religious radicals. Their extreme actions dominate our headlines and political conversations because their behavior is so far from society’s comfort zone. Much of this kind of behavior that we see is negative and destructive, but maybe there’s something we can do about it.
Perhaps it’s time to think about a different kind of religious radicalism. Can we commit ourselves to a radically different spirituality? One that will likely get far less attention from the media but do far more to change the world? Perhaps, by following the radically counterintuitive teaching of Jesus to love our enemies, we can become a new kind of extremist with positive and constructive effects. Maybe the most radical thing we can ever do is to truly follow the Prince of Peace.
“Climb the Mountains” by Orval Hansen (Idaho); Hansen Press ($16)
Orval Hansen’s life has taken him around the world — from the deck of a Navy ship in World War II to the London School of Economics; from the Idaho State Legislature to the U.S. House of Representatives; from a farm in Idaho Falls to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Hansen dedicated his life to the service of Idaho, to his loving wife of more than 60 years and to his seven children. His story exemplifies how one determined man can climb the mountains life places in his path and make his state and world a better place.
“Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business” by Russ Stoddard (Idaho); Elevate ($15.99)
A new breed of socially conscious companies is changing how consumers shop, where employees work and the way in which the world does business.
“Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business” sets the stage for this optimistic business trend where companies create financial profit for stakeholders through products, services and business models that create social impact and public benefit.
With more than 25 years running a Certified B Corporation (earned by meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency) that has always had social responsibility at its core, Russ Stoddard offers insights and guidance on how to create a socially conscious business, as well as encouraging words for social entrepreneurs of every generation.
