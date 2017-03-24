Dog lovers invited to Books and Barks at Boise bookstore

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
BLiP Reading Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise.
Writer’s Bloc: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Expand your writing comfort zone as we explore the craft of poetry.
Books and Barks: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Rediscovered Books. April 1 is the bookstore’s first Books and Barks Celebration. Schedule: 10 a.m-noon, Ambassador Dog from Companion Training; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Storytime and Craft; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Laura Lefkowitz, author of “Bite Me: Tell All Tales of an Emergency Room Vet” book signing; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Clifford, the Big Red Dog live in the store; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Books and Barks photo booth for you and your dog; 1-3 p.m., Ambassador Dog from Boise Bully Breeds.
Literature and the Environment: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Boise Public Library main branch, 701 S. Capitol Blvd. Weaving together ecology and aesthetics, Scott Knickerbocker, PhD, associate professor of English and environmental studies at the College of Idaho, will explore how Henry David Thoreau, Edward Abbey, Gary Snyder and other authors prod us to explore our own experience of nature, and how Thoreau’s insights on “the wild” shed light on current discussion and debate about wilderness. This is a Read Me Treasure Valley event.
