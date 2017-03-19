Storyfort brings several authors to Boise for talks and booksignings

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Read Me Treasure Valley: STEM After School: Fish: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Hands-on activities focusing on defining characteristics of fish, habitat needs and the art of fish printing (Gyotaku). See preserved samples of local fish, a fish skeleton, rubber fish for fish printing, coloring activities and songs. Presented by Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge.
Outdoor Conversations Author Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Jo Deurbrouck, author of “Anything Worth Doing: A True Story of Adventure, Friendship and Tragedy on the Last of the West’s Great Rivers,” will talk about advocacy, the love of rivers and the necessity of adventure.
Storyfort: Wednesday, March 22-Sunday, March 26. Find a schedule of events at the Treefort Music Festival’s subfort Storyfort at https://www.treefortmusicfest.com/forts/storyfort.
Storyfort author event: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Jennifer Nielsen, author of “The Scourge,” will talk about her work and sign copies of her books.
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss selected themes of 13th century Persian poet Rumi’s works. We will examine five stages of experience: separation, longing, grace, love and union. Share how your experience is shifted by Rumi’s poems; bring poems which relate to each stage. This week will focus on longing. We will continue the conversation the fourth Thursday of each month, exploring the five stages in turn.
Author event: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Boise Public Library main branch. Kazu Kibuishi, author and illustrator of the popular Amulet graphic novel series, will hold a talk and book signing.
Read, Write, Drink with Shawn Vestal: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Grab a beer, mingle and listen to a reading by Shawn Vestal, author of “Daredevils,” before he leads you through a writing prompt. Free for Cabin members with code, $5 for everyone else. Beer and wine available by donation. Tickets available at www.thecabinidaho.org.
Read Me Treasure Valley: A Century of Conservation: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Robert Sobba, former chief of police of Caldwell and author of “A Century of Conservation: Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge 1909-2009” will present an overview of initiatives that had great impact on our area.
Read Me Treasure Valley: The Whys of the Boise River’s Fish: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Ada Community Library, 10706 W. State St., Star. Joe Kozfkay, naturalist with Idaho Fish and Game, presents a family program on river ecology in our area. Participants are then invited to meet him at the River Walk to view what was covered.
Storyfort author event: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Alexandra Teague will be discussing and signing copies of her new novel, “The Principles Behind Flotation.”
