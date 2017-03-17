Boise author pens tale of ‘Water, Risk and Grit’

“Rock Creek: Water, Risk and Grit” by RW Bennett (Boise); CreateSpace ($12.97)
In 1884, a woman determined to establish her own destiny is thwarted by violence, abandonment and betrayal. She forges a bond with an immigrant Scottish couple who, 10 years earlier, escaped a life of hopelessness in the service of the aristocracy and journeyed to the American West to build a ranch. She risks her life to help them overcome a brutal winter that threatens not only the couple’s livelihood but their lives as well. Later, they join forces after the young woman makes an extraordinary discovery at Rock Creek on an abandoned property near the frontier town of Ryegrass.
“The Windwatcher’s Cave” by Donald Hofstetter (Idaho); Tazlina Glacier Publishing ($14.99)
The long shadow that filled the doorway was all she needed to know that the bear was still behind her. Bruised and dazed, she ran for her life into the total darkness of the cave. The dull thud of the bear hitting the ground in the entry let her know he was not giving up.
Aggie Stonewell was not supposed to be there. She was a good girl from a good family, and it was such a harmless little lie. Where it took her was beyond belief. Into miles of interlocking caves with a man she had only seen from a distance. Feeling their way in the total absence of light, through stone structures and sulphur springs of the deep, dark dampness of a massive cave whose only sound was the sound of the constant wind and the occasional moan of the bear that had nowhere else to be.
Staged around the turn of the century, in a small town in the depths of Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains, a young woman is lost in a cave with a young Sioux Indian brave she hardly knows. If the cave doesn’t kill them, the bear that chased her in there is bound to. The only light they have is a small flashlight with a weak battery they dare not use. The cave appears to be endless and is filled with strange surprises.
In the outside world, her father and friends search every crevice in the mountains for even the tiniest clue that might lead them to the lost girl.
“The Heart of Running” by Kevin Everett (Idaho); Elevate ($17.99)
Nearly every human on the planet learns to walk as a toddler and run shortly thereafter. Many go on to run recreationally or even competitively but never learn to fully utilize their bodies’ potential. Kevin Everett provides a path to create more mindful and purposeful walking, running and, ultimately, moving throughout life toward personal health empowerment.
“The Heart of Running” takes the reader on a journey to discover the “runner’s high” or “flow state.” That sense of purpose and mindful motion gives anyone the edge needed to complete the marathon, competition, steep hill or even simple walk with a stroller in tow with better physical performance and metaphysical benefits. Once a runner, walker, athlete, parent or child learns to harness and maintain that edge, a passion is built to attain a constant and reliable form of self-satisfaction. “The Heart of Running” places the reader on a path to achieve the runner’s high every time.
