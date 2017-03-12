Teen-friendly STEM book, new Kirby Larson title come to Treasure Valley libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Super Gear” by Jennifer Swanson.
Juvenile nonfiction. When you think of sports you may not immediately think about nanotechnology, but this book explains some of the many ways they go together. Everything from making swimming and speed-skating suits that cut down on wind drag, making baseball bats and tennis rackets lighter and stronger, and running shoes stronger and more durable — nanotechnology is leading the way. It’s even helping with cutting down on concussions by making football helmets stronger. Each chapter has a science experiment to go along with the concept being introduced.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“The Riot” by Laura Wilson.
Adult fiction. Detective Inspector Stratton is investigating the murder of a rent collector in Notting Hill, a part of London seething with racial tensions between Caribbean immigrants and their white working-class neighbors. And then a second body makes it pretty clear that race is a key element to these murders. “The Riot” is based on real events and characters, on which it sheds new and revealing light. It is both an involving murder mystery and a fascinating dive into London life in 1958, full of both details of daily life and cameos by notorious public figures. A great story of the “Notting Hill” neighborhood in its much less fancy days.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Spaced Out” by Stuart Gibbs.
Children’s fiction. There’s nowhere to hide on the world’s first moon base. So when the commander of Moon Base Alpha mysteriously vanishes, the Moonies are at a total loss. Though he may be just 12 years old, Dashiell Gibson is the best detective they’ve got. But this mind-boggling mystery pushes Dash to his limits. Plus, it turns out he’s got something else on his mind — and the fate of humanity might be at stake.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Filthy Rich” by James Patterson.
Adult nonfiction. Jeffrey Epstein rose from humble origins to the rarefied heights of New York City’s financial elite. A college dropout with an instinct for numbers and for people, Epstein amassed his wealth through a combination of access and skill. But even after he had it all, Epstein wanted more. And that unceasing desire — especially a taste for young girls — resulted in his stunning fall from grace. From Epstein himself, to the girls he employed as masseuses at his home, to the cops investigating the appalling charges against him, “Filthy Rich” examines all sides of a case that scandalized one of America’s richest communities.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Girl Against the Universe” by Paula Stokes.
Young adult fiction. After walking away from several accidents unscathed where others have been injured or died, Maguire is convinced she is cursed and hides away from the world. But when she meets Jordy, a rising tennis star trying to find his own confidence, she will have to decide whether friendship and love are worth the risk. This is a sensitive book that emphasizes how bad things make us stronger.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi and Cassandra Campbell.
Adult biography. A beautifully written account of a doctor becoming a neurosurgeon who discovers he has incurable cancer. The way he discusses the perspectives of illness and healing, as well as the people who attempt to change the course of nature through medical and technological innovations, is unique and extremely meaningful. The audio version is not all grief or mourning but a testament to hope and cultivating a family.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Audacity Jones Steals the Show” by Kirby Larson.
Juvenile fiction. Audacity Jones and her best friend, Bimmy, are setting off from Miss Maisie’s School for Wayward Girls on an extraordinary adventure. In the glittering city of New York, the girls meet Harry Houdini, the world’s most famous magician, as he prepares a new spectacle: Houdini plans to make an elephant disappear from a crowded theater. But Audacity and Bimmy discover a nefarious plot that puts Houdini’s illusion in jeopardy. Who could be trying to sabotage the master magician? Audie will need all her smarts, the help of friends new and old, and even her best juggling skills to solve this mystery. Will she manage to save the show in time? Newbery Honor author Kirby Larson brings readers a magical romp of a mystery that will delight and thrill to the very last page.
Comments