Best-selling author Brandon Mull will sign copies of his new book, ‘Dragonwatch,’ at Boise bookstore

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Story submission deadline: 5 p.m. Monday, March 13. The Cabin has extended the deadline for submissions for the sixth annual Writers in the Attic competition. Idaho poets, fiction and nonfiction story writers are encouraged to send their work on the one-word theme “game.” Selected works will be published as part of the “Writers in the Attic” 2017 anthology. Entry fee: $15 per author or $10 for current Cabin members. One entry fee per author. Find out more on submission guidelines and submit entries at www.thecabinidaho.org.
Writing Screenplays 101: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Dr. Steve Barrett will introduce you to the fundamentals of writing for television or the big screen. Readings will be selected from “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting” by Sid Field. Participants will meet once a month for six months to facilitate drafting and peer review of a screenplay.
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Hollow Lane, Boise. Guests come and talk about what they’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Spring Author Series: Ray Ellis: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Ray Ellis is an author of mystery, science fiction and paranormal novels.
Author appearance: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Brandon Mull will sign copies of “Dragonwatch: A Fablehaven Adventure,” sequel series to the New York Times best-selling “Fablehaven.”
Mid-Winter Author Series with Mark Asher: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Mark Asher is the author of “Birdcall Morning.”
Read Me Treasure Valley event: Why Wilderness Matters: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Brad Brooks, Idaho deputy regional director of the Wilderness Society, extols the virtues of wilderness and how vital it is to protect our wildlands.
Literature for Lunch: 12:10 to 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Discussion of Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.”
Tim Chizmar booksigning: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Tim Chizmar, a contributing author in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Random Acts of Kindness,” will be signing copies of the book.
