Treasure Valley libraries get debut crime novel, birder’s memoir, more

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Roses and Rot” by Kat Howard.
Fantasy. Escaping an abusive home, two sisters find themselves at an exclusive artists’ retreat. But both will learn that happily ever after requires sacrifice, whether it be art or love.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Nasty Cutter” by Tim O’Mara.
Adult fiction. When his father’s former law partner, Harry Stover, is murdered while being celebrated as Brooklyn’s “Man of the Year,” ex-cop turned schoolteacher Raymond Donne fights his old police instincts and vows to stay out of the investigation. That is until his childhood home is broken into and one of his students is threatened. Has a decades-old case of his father’s come back to haunt the Donne family? Could the murder have something to do with the victim’s charitable work connecting low-income kids with business leaders in Williamsburg? Raymond never has liked unanswered questions, and when the answers come a little too close to his home and school, he decides he’s not above giving the cops a little unwanted help.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Crosstalk” by Connie Willis.
Fiction. In the not-too-distant future, a simple outpatient procedure to increase empathy between romantic partners has become all the rage. And Briddey Flannigan is delighted when her boyfriend, Trent, suggests undergoing the operation prior to a marriage proposal — to enjoy better emotional connection and a perfect relationship with complete communication and understanding. But things don’t quite work out as planned, and Briddey finds herself connected to someone else entirely — in a way far beyond what she signed up for.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Memoirs of a Polar Bear” by Yoko Tawada.
Adult fiction. Three generations (grandmother, mother, son) of polar bears are famous, both as circus performers and writers in East Germany: they are polar bears who move in human society, stars of the ring and of the literary world. In Chapter One, the grandmother matriarch in the Soviet Union accidentally writes a bestselling autobiography. In Chapter Two, Tosca, her daughter (born in Canada, where her mother had emigrated), moves to the DDR and takes a job in the circus. Her son — the last of their line — is Knut, born in Chapter Three in a Leipzig zoo but raised by a human keeper in relatively happy circumstances in the Berlin zoo, until his keeper, Matthias, is taken away. ... Happy or sad, each bear writes a story, enjoying both celebrity and “the intimacy of being alone with my pen.”
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Summer of Supernovas” by Darcy Wood.
Young adult fiction. Mena, following in her mother’s astrological footsteps, knows that her destiny lies in the stars. And the stars are telling her it is time to jump right into her deepest fear — finding true love. But should she reject her astrological guide to be with the perfectly wrong guy? A fun romance for older teens.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Birding on Borrowed Time” by Phoebe Snetsinger.
Adult nonfiction. A love of birding developed in this author later in life when her children had almost all left the nest. She pairs herself with experienced birding guides and travels all over the world, sometimes many times in one year, to add to her life list of birds. She actually breaks the world record with 8,000 confirmed sightings of different species. This memoir and her careful index card records her experience, and she shares the changes and reflects on perspectives over 25 years. The excellent illustrations and colored plates added by H. Douglas Pratt open one’s eyes to global avian diversity along with other species observation, and her personal challenges show dauntless courage in her adventurous quest. Her energy is an example for all.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Dead Letters” by Caite Dolan-Leach.
Adult fiction. Though their initials put them at opposite ends of the alphabet, Ava and Zelda Antipova could not be closer. Who else knows Zelda’s hiding spots? Who else can understand Ava’s need to conform? When Zelda’s remains are found in a fire on the grounds of the family’s winery in upstate New York, Ava returns from graduate school in Paris to uncover the mystery behind her twin sister’s death, a puzzle made more complicated as emails appear out of the cyber ether directing Ava on a cat-and-mouse chase that delves into the family’s darkest secrets. Guilt, remorse, lies, recriminations follow. Zelda plays Ava like a finely tuned instrument, even after Ava realizes just how diabolically she’s being manipulated. With her mother’s dementia growing more pronounced, and her father’s physical and emotional distance a barrier, Ava enlists Wyatt, the love of her, and of Zelda’s life, to separate myth from reality. Considering questions of identity, loyalty, and reliance, Dolan-Leach’s tautly crafted crime debut will resonate with fans of Gillian Flynn’s and Paula Hawkins’ domestic psychological thrillers.
