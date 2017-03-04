Idaho authors share advice on coping with PTSD and other life problems

“The Way Out — of Depression and Stagnation” by Jacklyn K. Brown (Eagle); Balboa press ($14.99)
The PTSD Foundation of America says that one in three returning troops is diagnosed with serious post-traumatic stress symptoms; among troops who are diagnosed, less than 40 percent will seek help.
Jacklyn K. Brown is the widow of an Air Force pilot. She went through 34 years not knowing he had post-traumatic stress disorder. After he passed, Brown began searching for ways to understand what had happened and the ways to help people with depression. She penned “The Way Out” to enable readers to overcome their own psychological traumas.
This book contains no profession jargon, terms or complicated statements. Readers will easily comprehend the ideas and points shared by Brown because the book is very practical. There are quotes, analogies, scenarios, real life stories and the author’s personal narrative.
“It is possible to get out of depression and stagnation. When we make mental and emotional changes to reset beliefs and goals, results will change in our life experiences,” says the author.
“Fire Girl: Essays on Indian, America, and the In-Between” by Sayantani Dasgupta (University of Idaho instructor); Two Sylvias Press ($17)
In “Fire Girl,” her debut collection of essays, Sayantani Dasgupta examines her personal story against the history, religion, popular culture and mythology of South Asia and her current home in the American West.
“Mentally Strong” by Michelle Jacobi (Marsing); Elevate ($14.99)
Life handed Michelle Jacobi a challenge. At 29 years old, after giving birth to her third son, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Everyone faces challenges in life. Most are minor, but others — like divorce, job loss, financial crisis, death of a loved one, disease or sudden loss of health — come hard and fast, like a slap in the face. What can we do when we meet these kind of challenges? We can wave a white flag and give up. We can delay any kind of reaction at all and wish our problems away. Or we can pick ourselves back up and move forward.
Bouncing back from adversity isn’t easy and generally isn’t the decision that a lot of people make because it’s painful. In “Mentally Strong,” Jacobi takes her readers through her story and struggles and suggests some ways to stay strong against all of life’s setbacks. In her journey of determination, Jacobi leads the reader through the realities required to bounce back from life’s knockout punches.
