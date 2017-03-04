Hear the acclaimed Bender sisters talk about writing — and have a beer with them, too

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Free Drop-In Writing Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Drop-in monthly workshop for adults hosted alternately by writers Danny Stewart and Heidi Kraay, who create unique prompts designed to inspire a supportive community of local writers. This month is with Danny Stewart.
Collister Writes: Introducing a character: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Program that will give you all the tools you need to create a novel or memoir. Join us as we continue our journey through The Great Courses: Writing Great Fiction. This session, we will learn character introduction and creating well-rounded characters.
Writer’s Bloc: Author Series presents Josh Booton and Ryan Cannon: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Josh Booton and Ryan Cannon are our sponsored authors as a pre-event for Storyfort, running March 23-26. All attendees will have the opportunity to win two single-day Treefort Saturday passes (access to all Treefort activities) by attending. Booton and Cannon will be reading selected works and giving tips for revision. Booton’s first book of poems, “The Union of Geometry & Ash,” was awarded the Dorothy Brunsman Poetry Prize. Cannon is an assistant professor at BSU and a director/cinematographer working in film and television. His work has earned ADDY and Telly awards, and his screenwriting has received recognition from the the Academy of Art and Sciences’ Nicholl Fellowship.
Storytime Slam: 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. Storytime Slam partners with Big Tree Arts, a nonprofit poetry organization in Boise, to encourage teen and young adult participation in library programs and to educate this demographic about poetry. Free, but donations to Big Tree Arts encouraged. Sign-ups start at 7:30, slam at 8. Ages 14 and up.
Spring Author Series: Patsy Butler: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Boise Public Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Author of a work of historical fiction entitled “The Promise.”
Rumi Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Poetry, conversation, Persian desserts and tea to celebrate the life and work of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, the 13th century Persian poet and mystic philosopher. Attendees are welcome to bring a Rumi poem to share.
MLD Virtual Book Club: 12-1 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Can’t find the right book club or a regular meeting time that works for your busy schedule? Join the Virtual Book Club hosted by the Meridian Library on Goodreads. Find a new book and discuss online every month, throughout the month. Final discussions and events regarding the books will be every second Thursday of the month at noon. The next book is voted on by club members and will be announced the following Monday.
Read Me Treasure Valley event: Fly Fishing, Friendship & Fun: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Ada Community Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Hear from Patti Bantam and Judy Tallada of the Women Fly Fishers of Idaho about how they got into the sport and how the club works to increase knowledge, experience and pleasure among others in the sport of fly fishing.
Beer with the Bender Sisters: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Join Aimee and Karen Bender for a beer overlooking Payette’s brewery before their Readings and Conversations lecture. The reception is $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers, and includes a cash bar. The Tacos y Tortas El Paco food truck will be in attendance. Buy tickets at The Cabin’s website, www.thecabinidaho.org.
Readings and Conversations with Aimee and Karen Bender: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Aimee Bender is the author of five books: “The Girl in the Flammable Skirt,” “An Invisible Sign of My Own,” “Willful Creatures,” “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake” and “The Color Master.” Karen Bender is the author of the story collection “Refund” and a finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
The Writers Corner: The 12 Steps of Fiction Writers Anonymous: 12-1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Boise Public Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick. Is writing a passion, an addiction or both? Find out how it affects you and get tips to become a published author without upsetting the balance of your life in this fun workshop presented by Sherry Briscoe of the Idaho Writer’s Guild. Open to both teens and adults. Paper and a writing implement are recommended.
