James Preller’s heartfelt coming-of-age story now at Boise libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“The Courage Test” by James Preller.
Juvenile fiction. William Merriweather Clark is not happy when his father insists that they take a road trip following the Lewis and Clark trail. But despite his best efforts to be a surly teenager, William finds himself eventually enjoying the trip — complete with meeting interesting new people and adrenaline-pumping adventures. His real test of courage comes from his dad’s admission that his mother has cancer and the trip is his way of helping his son through shock and the acceptance process.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Music For Love or War” by Martyn Burke.
Adult fiction. Danny, a Canadian sharpshooter, and Hank, in the U.S. Army, have been stationed in Kandahar, but they are in Los Angeles, desperate to find the Hollywood psychic who will reveal the whereabouts of the women they love. Danny is searching for Ariana, the girl he fell in love with in Toronto in the last years of the 20th century; Hank is searching for Annie Boudreau, known in the tabloids as “Annie of the Boo Two” — twins who were briefly in the gravitational pull of Hugh Hefner. And that’s where their troubles start in this tale of Danny and Hank’s quest that takes them from Toronto, to Afghanistan, and to the Malibu colony in LA.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“On the Trail: A History of American Hiking” by Silas Chamberlin.
Nonfiction. In the mid-19th century, urban walking clubs emerged in the United States. A little more than a century later, tens of millions of Americans were hiking on trails blazed in every region of the country. This ground-breaking book is the first full account of the unique history of the American hiking community and its rich, nationwide culture.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin.
Young adult chapter book. In the valley of Fruitless Mountain, a young girl named Minli lives in a ramshackle hut with her parents. In the evenings, her father regales her with old folktales of the Jade Dragon and the Old Man on the Moon, who knows the answers to all of life’s questions. Inspired by these stories, Minli sets off on an extraordinary journey to find the Old Man on the Moon to ask him how she can change her family’s fortune. She encounters an assorted cast of characters and magical creatures along the way, including a dragon who accompanies her on her quest for the ultimate answer.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The Singles Game” by Lauren Weisberger.
Adult fiction. Tennis prodigy Charlie Silver suddenly finds herself making the headlines — for all the wrong reasons — when she switches tennis coaches to try to improve her game. Are the bright lights and fame all they are cracked up to be? This is a great beach read with a very believable, very human heroine who will capture the reader’s heart.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Stop Walking on Eggshells: Taking your life back when someone you care about has borderline personality disorder, 2nd Edition” by Paul T. Mason and Randi Kreger.
Adult nonfiction. This book helps individuals who may be close to someone who behaves erratically, who overreacts to typically non-threatening activities with a defensive or panic-driven anxiety when their personal sphere is perceived as being under siege. Borderline personality disorder is one that can reflect back upon caring members of a family in a way that causes them to withdraw and not allow themselves to consider their own needs. It becomes a cycle of abusive dialogues and potential violence. The author made a point of giving dignity to the people who suffer from the disorder and offers a number of resources that can help.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Take the Key and Lock Her Up” by Ally Carter.
Young adult fiction. Desperate to protect her younger brother Jamie, Grace Blakely, her brother and her friend Alexei are on the run from the forces in Adria who threaten them because Jamie is the true heir to the throne — but it is hard to hide from Prime Minister Alexandra Petrovic and the secret society that is part of Grace’s family heritage — and even harder to know who to trust.
Comments