Best-selling author Jessica Day George comes to Rediscovered Books

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Read Me Treasure Valley: Find a list of free events related to this year’s Read Me Treasure Valley selection, “The River Why” by David James Duncan, in the Big March Calendar on page D6.
Author event: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Jessica Day George, author of “Tuesdays at the Castle,” is celebrating her new book, “Saturdays at Sea.”
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Summer Writing Camp Registration: 12 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. The Cabin opens registration for more than 50 summer writing camp opportunities. Camps are open to kids going into grades 3-12. More information available soon at www.thecabinidaho.org.
Writer’s Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Come prepared to write and use creative thinking to work on writing prompts. While participation in them is not always required, there will often be group writing prompts.
First Thursday Pop-up Library at Bittercreek: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise. Each month Boise Public Library’s First Thursday Pop-Up Library will pop up in a new location featuring different collections.
Story submission deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, March 3. The Cabin is now accepting submissions for the sixth annual Writers in the Attic writing competition. Idaho poets, fiction and nonfiction story writers are encouraged to send their work on the one-word theme “game.” Selected works will be published as part of the “Writers in the Attic” 2017 anthology. Entry fee: $15 per author or $10 for current Cabin members. One entry fee per author. Find out more on submission guidelines and submit entries at www.thecabinidaho.org.
