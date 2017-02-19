Treasure Valley libraries get Carly Simon memoir, teen fantasy take on ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“A Criminal Magic” by Lee Kelly.
Historical fantasy. In the 1920s, magic has finally become illegal. Prohibition is in full effect when two young sorcerers meet. They find an unshakeable attraction, despite being from opposing gangs. When a new euphoric elixir hits the black market, they are pitted against each other. Will love or loyalty win?
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Leading the Unleadable: How to Manager Mavericks, Cynics, Divas, and Other Difficult People” by Alan Willett.
Adult nonfiction. The control-freak, the narcissist, the slacker, the cynic — you know who the author is describing. Difficult people are the worst part of a manager’s job. Whether it comes from direct reports or people above, outbursts, irrational demands, griping and other disruptions need to be dealt with — and it’s your responsibility to do it. Once you realize the potential for change, the book’s simple steps, examples and scripts explain how to right even the most hopeless situations. You’ll learn how to master the necessary mindset, explain the problem calmly in a short feedback session, get a commitment to change, coach others to replicate the process and develop the situational awareness required to spot trouble even earlier in the future. You’ll be the manager who can turn a problem employee into a productive team player.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Ella and Penguin: A Perfect Match” by Megan Maynor.
Picture book. Ella and Penguin are best friends. So it only makes sense that they like all the same things. But: Ella loves tutus. Penguin does not. Ella loves finger painting. Penguin does not. They don’t match. They must not be friends after all. Then again, maybe Ella and Penguin don’t need to like all the same things to love being friends.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Bright Smoke, Cold Fire” by Rosamund Hodge.
Teen fantasy. When the mysterious fog of the Ruining crept over the world, the living died and the dead rose. Only the walled city of Viyara was left untouched. The heirs of the city’s most powerful — and warring — families, Mahyanai Romeo and Juliet Catresou share a love deeper than duty, honor, even life itself. But the magic laid on the Juliet at birth compels her to punish the enemies of her clan — and Romeo has just killed her cousin Tybalt. Which means he must die. Paris Catresou has always wanted to serve his family by guarding uliet. But when his ward tries to escape her fate, magic goes terribly wrong — killing her and leaving Paris bound to Romeo. If he wants to discover the truth of what happened, Paris must delve deep into the city, ally with his worst enemy — and perhaps turn against his own clan. Mahyanai Runajo only wants to protect her city — but she’s the only one who believes it’s in peril. In her desperate hunt for information, she accidentally pulls Juliet from the mouth of death — and finds herself bound to the bitter, angry girl. Runajo quickly discovers Juliet might be the one person who can help her recover the secret to saving Viyara. Both pairs will find friendship where they least expect it. Both will find that Viyara holds more secrets and dangers than anyone ever expected. And outside the walls, death is waiting.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“My Brilliant Idea (And How it Caused My Downfall)” by Stuart David.
Young adult fiction. Jack Dawson has a seriously good idea — if only he can find someone to build it for him. Thus begins a long series of calling in favors as Jack tries one avenue after another to garner the help of the only app programmer in the school. But will this house of cards fall before his brilliant idea can even get off the ground? It’s a twisted road Jack is walking, but teens will enjoy the lengths he goes to in order to make his app a reality.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Boys in the Trees: A Memoir” by Carly Simon.
Adult nonfiction. Carly Simon is the daughter of the man who began Simon & Schuster Publishing. Her family owned an apartment building in Manhattan that she and her family lived in and then went summers to Martha’s Vineyard, where they enjoyed the rural seaside peacefulness of climbing trees, swimming and generally running wild. In her childhood she had a severe problem with stuttering that continued into adulthood, making school a hardship. Singing became a partial solution. The amazing amount of famous literary, musical, political and sports figures she ate with and got to know through her family connections as well as her personal evolution keep a reader interested.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel.
Adult nonfiction. Diving deep into the field of astronomy, Sobel shares the stories of the educated, talented and determined women who sought careers studying the stars in the late 19th through the early 20th centuries. With her trademark research of countless diaries, letters and more, Sobel has gleaned intriguing personal aspects of her subjects’ lives, weaving them into the narrative alongside detailed passages describing the work they did studying glass photographic plates of the stars and cataloging thousands of discoveries. Readers with only the most cursory of interest in the night sky will find themselves beguiled by Sobel’s prose and invigorated by this long-overlooked history of those whose resolute ambition paved the way for women scientists who followed. With the inclusion of the equally impressive female benefactors who made much of the observatory’s work possible, “The Glass Universe” is a feast for those eager to absorb forgotten stories of resolute American women who expanded human knowledge.
