Treasure Valley libraries, bookstores host well-known authors

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education Pause

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

2:26 Chandler Hutchison, on exhanging words with Wyoming: "It got blown up into something it wasn't"

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley