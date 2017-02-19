Treasure Valley libraries, bookstores host well-known authors

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The Writing Workshop is a hands-on program for adult writers who want to share and discuss their work.
“Idaho Wilderness Considered” Author Event: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Rick Johnson of the Idaho Conservation League; Murray Feldman, environmental attorney with Holland & Hart; Craig Gehrke, Idaho Office Regional Director of The Wilderness Society; Rochelle Johnson, professor of English and environmental literature, College of Idaho; and Mike Medberry, freelance writer and veteran conservation activist in Boise, will lead discussion of “Idaho Wilderness Considered,” a collection of essays by prominent Idahoans.
Stuart Gibbs Author Event: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Stuart Gibbs, author of the “Spy School,” “Moonbase Alpha” and “Funjungle” series will hold a reading and signing.
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Boise Public Library main branch. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss selected themes of Rumi’s poetry.
Jean Hegland talk: Shakespeare and the novel, “Still Time”: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Boise State University Student Union Building, Bergquist Lounge. Free. Information: Maya Duratovic at (208) 426-4238 or mayaduratovic@boisestate.edu.
Jean Hegland booksigning: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Jean Hegland will be signing copies of her books, “Into the Forest” and “Still Time.”
