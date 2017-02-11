Check out new releases at Treasure Valley libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“On the Move: Knowledge You Can Touch” edited by Fleur Star et al.
Juvenile nonfiction. Different forms of transportation on land, sea, and air are shown with clear photographs and simple text. What makes this book unique is it is written in both text and braille. Part of the DK series for visually impaired readers, it has not only the words in braille and text but the pictures have a tactile quality that adds to the reading experience.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Always Happy Hour” by Mary Miller.
Adult fiction. Acerbic and ruefully funny, “Always Happy Hour” weaves tales of young women — deeply flawed and intensely real — who struggle to get out of their own way. They love to drink and have sex; they make bad decisions with men who either love them too much or too little; and they haunt a Southern terrain of gas stations, public pools and dive bars. Though each character shoulders the weight of her own baggage — whether it’s a string of horrible exes, a boyfriend with an annoying child or an inability to be genuinely happy for a best friend — they are united in their unrelenting suspicion that they deserve better. Taking a microscope to delicate patterns of love and intimacy, Miller evokes the reticent love among the misunderstood, the gritty comfort in bad habits that can’t be broken, and the beat-by-beat minutiae of fated relationships.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Reality Is Not What It Seems: The Journey to Quantum Gravity” by Carlo Rovelli.
Nonfiction. What are the elementary ingredients of the world? Do time and space exist? And what exactly is reality? Theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli has spent his life exploring these questions. He tells us how our understanding of reality has changed over the centuries and how physicists think about the structure of the universe today.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor’s Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor” by Donald Stratton.
Adult nonfiction. The most gripping, intimate and inspiring account of Pearl Harbor, the first memoir ever published by a USS Arizona survivor. At 8:06 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, Seaman First Class Donald Stratton was consumed by an inferno. A million pounds of explosives had detonated beneath his battle station aboard the USS Arizona, barely 15 minutes into Japan’s surprise attack on American forces at Pearl Harbor. Near death and burned across two thirds of his body, Stratton, a 19-year-old Nebraskan who had been steeled by the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, summoned the will to haul himself hand over hand across a rope tethered to a neighboring vessel. Forty-five feet below, the harbor’s flaming, oil-slick water boiled with enemy bullets; all around him the world tore itself apart. In this extraordinary, never-before-told eyewitness account of the Pearl Harbor attack — the only memoir ever written by a survivor of the USS Arizona — 94-year-old Donald Stratton finally shares his unforgettable personal tale of bravery and survival on Dec. 7, 1941, his harrowing recovery and his inspiring determination to return to the fight.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The Hidden Oracle (The Trials of Apollo series, book 1)” by Rick Riordan.
Juvenile fiction. In the wake of the Greek/Roman Demigod wars detailed in the Heroes of Olympus series, the god Apollo suddenly finds himself punished for allowing his demigod son, Octavius, to start the war in the first place. Cursed with mortality and inhabiting the body of a normal, mortal teen (with acne!), Apollo soon learns that there is an evil force threatening the world — and the demigods — with destruction. Filled with the action and humor that has made Riordan’s books hugely popular, this is a promising start to a new series that fans of Percy Jackson and the Heroes of Olympus will devour. Book two of the series will be published in May 2017.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“If You Feel Too Much: Thoughts on Things Found and Lost and Hoped For” by Jamie Tworkowski.
Adult nonfiction. This is a book that shares some essays about personal philosophy, and some of it can really get inside your head. Some turns of phrase the author writes cut through layers of doubt and speak to the soul inside the reader. Encouraging notes of honesty, compassion and listening and learning from others stories make sense in these tumultuous times.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Nighty-night” by Leslie Patricelli.
Picture book. Nighty-night, Baby! The cheekily charming tot goes through a typical nightly routine in a humorous bedtime book. Dinner is finished, the sun is setting, and Baby is getting ready for bed, sneaking in a naked dance before bath time. Then it’s on to tooth cleaning, hair brushing, bear hugging and getting cozy in PJs. Finally, it’s time for a bedtime story (”Again! Again!”) and a song with Mommy before Daddy turns out the light. Kissy kissy!
Comments