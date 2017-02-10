Idaho and national writers make appearances in Boise

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Author event: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Portland author Tracy Manaster will read from and sign her new book, “The Done Thing.”
Writing Screenplays 101: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Boise Public Library main branch. Dr. Steve Barrett will introduce you to the fundamentals of writing for television or the big screen. Readings will be selected from “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting” by Sid Field. Participants will meet once a month for six months to facilitate drafting and peer review of a screenplay.
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Talk about what you’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Ink Slingers Writing Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Do you love to write? Whether you’re looking for a group to share your writing with or just want some encouragement and motivation to get started, our writing workshop is what you’re looking for. For teens ages 13-18.
Author event: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise. Best-selling children’s author Lisa McMann will discuss and sign her newest book, “Dragon Captives,” part of her Unwanted Quests Series. This event is a wristband event. Numbered wristbands were available starting on Saturday.
Author event: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones will read from and discuss his book, “A Little Dam Problem.”
Literature for Lunch: 12:10-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The winter/spring theme is “To Read or Not to Read: Hamlet.” This month’s book is John Updike’s “Gertrude and Claudius.” Set before the action of Hamlet begins, Updike’s novel tells the story of the lives and motivations leading up to the tragic events depicted in the play. Rediscovered Books offers a 10 percent discount on the books, and the Boise State Bookstore percent.
Laura Ingalls Wilder Birthday Party: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Activities include reading aloud from the Little House boos, circle games and dances, dressing up as Laura Ingalls for a photo opp, and scones and treats.
Contest winner reading: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Rediscovered Books, Boise. The winners of the Love & Poetionpics Micro-Fiction Contest will read their winning pieces.
