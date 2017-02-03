Grisham book among the new releases at Treasure Valley libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“The Blood Red City” by Justin Richards.
Science fiction/alternative history. The latest in the Never War series. The alien Vril are waking, and the Never War is heating up. Colonel Brinkman and his team at Station Z desperately need answers — they have to discover exactly what they are facing and how the attack will come. But the information doesn’t come easily. With a major Vril offensive imminent, the Nazis step up their own project to exploit Vril weapons and technology.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Difficult Women” by Roxane Gay.
Adult fiction. A collection of stories of rare force and beauty, of hardscrabble lives, passionate loves, and quirky and vexed human connection. The women in these stories live lives of privilege and of poverty, are in marriages both loving and haunted by past crimes or emotional blackmail. A pair of sisters, grown now, have been inseparable ever since they were abducted together as children and must negotiate the elder sister’s marriage. A woman married to a twin pretends not to realize when her husband and his brother impersonate each other. A stripper putting herself through college fends off the advances of an overzealous customer. A black engineer moves to Upper Michigan for a job and faces the malign curiosity of her colleagues and the difficulty of leaving her past behind. A girls’ fight club comes to a wealthy subdivision in Florida where neighbors conform, compete and spy on each other. Each of the stories is a wry, beautiful, haunting vision of modern America.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Bead Sparkle: 120 Designs for Earrings, Necklaces, Bracelets & More” by Susan Beal.
Nonfiction. Stunning necklaces, eye-catching bracelets and charming earrings are just some of the inspired new pieces from jewelry designer Susan Beal. With a fully illustrated chapter of techniques and helpful design tips throughout, “Bead Sparkle” will show you just how easy it is — even if you’re a beginner — to create beautiful jewelry.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“The Whistler” by John Grisham.
Adult fiction. Lacy Stoltz is an investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct. She is a lawyer, not a cop, and it is her job to respond to complaints dealing with judicial misconduct. But a corruption case eventually crosses her desk. A previously disbarred lawyer is back in business with a new identity. He now goes by the name Greg Myers, and he claims to know of a Florida judge who has stolen more money than all other crooked judges combined. It seems the judge was secretly involved with the construction of a large casino on Native American land. The Coast Mafia financed the casino and is now helping itself to a sizable skim of each month’s cash. The judge is getting a cut and looking the other way. It’s a sweet deal: everyone is making money. But now Greg wants to put a stop to it. His only client is a person who knows the truth and wants to blow the whistle and collect millions under Florida law. Greg files a complaint with the Board on Judicial Conduct, and the case is assigned to Lacy Stoltz, who immediately suspects that this one could be dangerous.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The Charmers” by Elizabeth Adler.
Adult fiction. When Mirabella’s aunt is murdered, she finds herself the owner of an historic villa in the South of France. But has Mirabella also inherited the problem that got her aunt killed in the first place? While the mystery may not be a surprise, readers will be entranced by the nuanced character development and the flashbacks to the golden age of pre-war France.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Trillium,” by Jeff Lemire.
Graphic adult fiction. Nominated in the Best Limited Series category for the 2014 Eisner Award, the story has a time-jump kind of dual-reality setting. In the future year 3797, Nika is a resident of a planet facing a sentient fatal virus called the Caul. There are fewer than a thousand of her people left, and scientists believe a small white trillium flower may hold hope for a cure. These are growing by a mysterious stone temple occupied by a Blue colored alien species, or are her people the alien race? Great illustrations and an involving plot make this a special graphic adventure.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“The Fate of the Tearling” by Erika Johansen.
Adult fiction. It is a time of great upheaval for the kingdom of the Tear. When last seen, in “The Invasion of the Tearling” Queen Kelsea Glynn had surrendered herself to enemy custody and designated the leader of her guard as Regent. Captain Mace and the Queen’s Guard are prevented from mounting a rescue due to serious unrest at home. The church is rallying the populace against the throne, and the evil Row Finn has loosed a hoard of bloodthirsty, childlike creatures on the land. Puzzled to still be alive, Kelsea finds herself in chains while being transported to Mortmesne under heavy guard. She wonders if it was the right decision to give her sapphires to the Red Queen after all. Even without the magical jewels, her visions of events from the past continue — this time as Katie Rice, a member of the first Tearling settlement. Secrets are revealed, providing answers to unresolved issues from earlier volumes. Both Kelsea and Katie will examine past mistakes, consider the nature of forgiveness and the morality of right or wrong, and ultimately deal with the consequences of trying to achieve a utopian dream. This is a thrilling conclusion to a fantastic trilogy.
