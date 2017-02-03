Boise author helps readers cope with aging

“Raising Netsafe Kids” by Ryan Pacheco (Boise); CreateSpace ($14.95)
“Raising Netsafe Kids” includes real cases, juvenile behaviors online and what parents need to know to make their kids online experience safer. Detective Ryan Pacheco (Ret.) is an Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, consultant and retired detective from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise. He was a member of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assigned to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. He formed the High Risk Juvenile Victims Unit at the sheriff’s office and was president of the Idaho Crimes Against Children Conference in 2011 and 2012.
“Journey to 50” by Laurie Russell (Boise); Elevate ($16.95)
In a culture enamored with youth and beauty, the 50th birthday is often seen as a death sentence — in more ways than one. It’s easy to see why. What used to be perky is now otherwise. What’s trending now trumps wisdom. A once-healthy body now declares mutiny on any healthy choices. And, after years of putting others first, many find they are lonely, depressed and lack meaningful work.
On the eve of her 49th birthday, this generally hilarious and fun-loving author stood before a dark path, struggling to find purpose and joy. It was do or die, and it scared her. Early one morning (because she couldn’t sleep — again), she asked God, “Why am I still here? What is it you want me to do?”
“Focus on regaining your health — physically, relationally, emotionally and spiritually — and then write about it.”
So the journey began.
In Russell’s uniquely gust-busting style, “Journey to 50” shares the real-life steps and tools Russell used to regain the joy in her life and to see age as a privilege. Her book covers:
▪ Overwhelming Dread
▪ Open Relationships (It’s not what you think!)
▪ Optimal Health
▪ Organic Faith
▪ Outrageous Fun
Most of the greats in the Bible were given their “big adventure” in the second half of their lives. Why should it be any different for us? God doesn’t want us to sit on the sideline any longer. (He knows how many hours we’ve put in watching little league!) It’s time to reevaluate, to embrace the difference between giving up and letting go, and sit before God and plan out our next journey.
“Four Weddings and a Sixpence” by Julia Quinn, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke (Eagle) and Stefanie Sloane; Avon ($7.99)
Julia Quinn, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke and Stefanie Sloane deliver the stories of four friends from Mrs. Rochambeaux’s Gentle School for Girls who find an old sixpence in their bedchamber and decide that it will be the lucky coin for each of their weddings.
“Something Old”
Julia Quinn’s prologue introduces her heroine, Beatrice Heywood, and the premise for Four Weddings and a Sixpence.
“Something New”
In Stefanie Sloane’s unforgettable story, an ever-vigilant guardian decrees that Anne Brabourne must marry by her twenty-first birthday. But love finds her in the most unexpected of ways.
“Something Borrowed”
Elizabeth Boyle tells the tale of Cordelia Padley, who has invented a betrothed to keep her family from pestering her to wed. Now she’ll need to borrow one to convince them she’s found her true love.
“Something Blue”
In Laura Lee Guhrke’s story, unlucky Lady Elinor Daventry has her sixpence stolen from her and must convince the rake who pilfered the coin to return it in time for her own wedding.
“ ... and a Sixpence in Her Shoe”
