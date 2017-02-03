Local and national authors make Treasure Valley appearances

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water. Walk may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Collister Writes: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Gain all the tools you need to create a great novel or memoir. Two sessions a month. The first Tuesday will be a two-hour workshop exploring the ins and outs of writing using the The Great Courses’ “Writing Great Fiction” along with group discussions and exercises. The third Thursday will be a two-hour reading and workshop conducted by members of the Idaho Writers Guild. The program is designed for novice writers and people seeking to boost their confidence before sharing in a group critique.
Writer’s Bloc Presents Author Shannon Foy: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Shannon Foy is the author of “In Between: the novel,” a self-published paranormal adventure novel. She will speak about her book and the process of locally self-publishing in Idaho.
Poetry Slam: 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. Sign-ups at 7:30, slam starts at 8. Ages 14 and up.
MLD Virtual Book Club: 12-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Can’t find the right book club or a regular meeting time that works for your busy schedule? Join the Virtual Book Club hosted by the Meridian Library on Goodreads. Find a new book and discuss online every month, throughout the month. Final discussions and events regarding the books will be every second Thursday of the month at noon. The next book is voted on by club members and will be announced the following Monday.
Comic Book Book Club: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Chat about comic books over a brew and a slice. February’s titles: “Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Blood”; “iZombie Vol. 1: Dead to the World”; and “Monstress Vol. 1: Awakening.” Titles are available as on-demand e-books with Hoopla: boisepubliclibrary.org/hoopla.
Author event for teens: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise. Best-selling teen authors Victoria Aveyard and Sophie Jordan will discuss and sign their new books, “King’s Cage” and “Rise of Fire.” Moderated by best-selling teen author Cynthia Hand, who will also be available to sign her books. Fans are encouraged to wear tiaras in honor of the “All Hail the Queens” tour theme. This event is a wristband event. Numbered wristbands will be handed out beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Book trailer contest viewing party: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. The top three finalists for each category in Rediscovered Books’ book trailer contest will be shown. Viewers will vote in-store and online for the winner, which will be announced Feb. 24. Find more information at rdbooks.org.
February Fiction Book Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, 762 River St., Boise (across from the Boise Public Library main branch). Everything is $1, sales tax included.
Book and Wine Night with Cinder Wines: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Tickets are $35 and include wine tasting, $15 wine voucher for a bottle of Cinder wine, one copy of a staff pick and roses and a wine bath bomb from EMC Sugar. Tickets available at rdbooks.org.
