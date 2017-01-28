New at Treasure Valley libraries: Quick cooking, teen romance, nature in winter

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Best in Snow” by April Pulley Sayre.
Juvenile nonfiction. Full of the sights and sounds of winter, this beautiful book is full of stunning photos of animals and nature in the snow.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Love and First Sight” by Josh Sundquist.
Teen fiction. On his first day at a new school, blind 16-year-old Will Porter accidentally groped a girl on the stairs, sat on another student in the cafeteria and somehow drove a classmate to tears — not a great beginning to high school. As Will starts to find his footing, he develops a crush on a charming, quiet girl named Cecily. Then an unprecedented opportunity arises: an experimental surgery that could give Will eyesight for the first time in his life. But learning to see is more difficult than Will ever imagined, and he soon discovers that the sighted world has been keeping secrets. It turns out Cecily doesn’t meet traditional definitions of beauty — in fact, everything he’d heard about her appearance was a lie engineered by their so-called friends to get the two of them together. Does it matter what Cecily looks like? No, not really. But then why does Will feel so betrayed?
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“One-Pan Wonders: Fuss-Free Meals for Your Sheet Pan, Dutch Oven, Skillet, Roasting Pan, Casserole, and Slow Cooker”by Editors at America’s Test Kitchen.
Nonfiction. From hands-off pastas that cook in their sauce to skillet suppers that produce a main and sides, these recipes minimize effort while ensuring each element cooks perfectly. The result is a modern collection of 138 recipes that take the fuss out of making dinner, any day of the week.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Flying Frogs and Walking Fish” by Steve Jenkins and Robin Page.
Children’s nonfiction picture book. A red-lipped batfish waddles across the sea floor on its fins, searching for small sea creatures to eat. Other animals may fly or glide, or jet-propel themselves to get around. These creatures come equipped with legs, wings or tentacles, and they often move from place to place in surprising ways. In the latest eye-catching escape into the kingdom of Animalia, Caldecott Honor-winning team Steve Jenkins and Robin Page show how animals roll, fly, walk, leap, climb, swim and even flip. This fascinating and fun illustrated nonfiction melds science, art, biology and the environment together in a detailed and well-researched book about how animals move in our world today.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The First Time She Drowned” by Kerry Kletter.
Young adult fiction. Cassie’s first day of freedom starts when she turns 18 and is able to sign herself out of the mental hospital her mother had her committed to almost three years earlier for something she didn’t do. Now on the outside, Cassie will have to face the facts about her past if she wants to have a successful future. This is a powerful story of a young woman finding the strength to break a cycle of abuse and forge her own future.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Step Aside, Pops: A Hark! A Vagrant Collection” by Kate Beaton.
Adult fiction graphic novel. This delightful collection by a wonderful author/illustrator from Nova Scotia combines notable characters from historic periods with dialogues and pictures that come from her quirky imagination. Some of them add a bit of perspective to our interpretation of the interactions that changed the world; also, gender relationships and the limitations of Wonder Woman costumes are brought to mind in this adult comic collection. What if we had a motivation that came from another point of view as we research our own human development through time?
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Crystal Storm” by Morgan Rhodes.
Young adult fiction. An epic clash between gods and mortals threatens to tear Mytica apart — and prove that not even the purest of love stands a chance against the strongest of magic. Magnus and Cleo are forced to test the strength of their love when Gaius returns to Mytica claiming he’s no longer the King of Blood but a changed man seeking redemption. Lucia, pregnant with the child of a Watcher, has escaped the clutches of the unhinged fire god. Her powers are dwindling as she goes forth to fulfill a prophecy that will keep her baby safe — but could mean her demise. Jonas treks back to Mytica with a plan to overtake Amara, but fate takes hold when he runs into the beautiful Princess Lucia and joins her on her perilous journey. Amara has taken the Mytican throne, but with no way to unleash the water magic trapped within her stolen crystal, she’ll never be able to seize glory and get sweet revenge. And what kind of darkness will descend — and who will be safe — after Prince Ashur reveals the dangerous price he paid to cheat death?
