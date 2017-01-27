Idaho doc relates stories from the ER

“Miracles and Mayhem in the ER” by Brent Rock Russell, MD (Sun Valley); Elevate ($16.99)
In “Miracles and Mayhem in the ER,” Dr. Brent Russell shares true-life stories of his early days as an emergency room doctor. Contemplative and oftentimes hilarious, Russell leads the reader through the glass doors and down the narrow halls of the ER where desperate patients, young and old, come to get well.
Occasionally heart wrenching and always fast-paced, “Miracles and Mayhem in the ER” will have readers holding their breath one second and celebrating the next. Through his night shifts at a renowned Portland hospital, Russell discovers his role and his confidence as he treats people from all walks of life — including humanity’s most bizarre — in the ER. Each shift brings a new, bracing story to tell.
“Caged Lightning” by Brent Rock Russell, MD (Sun Valley); Elevate ($16.95)
Wyatt Stryker, an ex-special ops, has suddenly found his more recent roles as a father, husband and doctor thrown into a world of chaos. A deadly drug cartel has targeted him and his family and forced Stryker to revisit a chapter of his life he thought had forever closed.
Fortunately for his family, this transition was easier than he had imagined — leading a simple life was never really in the cards for Stryker. In his heart, he always has been a warrior, but he now must battle for more than just king and country.
Confused by his connection to the cartel, Stryker sets off with little on his side but instincts and experience. As he attempts to connect the dots, Stryker infiltrates the deepest, darkest places of the organization’s stronghold and comes face to face with certain death.
In his every attempt to uncover the truth, Stryker’s plans are crushed by the cold-blooded cohort. His resolve to save his loved ones, however, becomes more firm with every failure.
Will his wits and training alone be enough to discover his connection to the cartel in time to save his family?
“Off to Faraway Places” by Jennifer Louise Augustine (Idaho native); Augustine Publishing ($12.95)
“Off to Faraway Places” initially focuses on Jennifer Augustine’s early years and then moves on to give a candid account of her experiences while living and working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Australia. She traveled extensively to many Middle Eastern and Asian countries and includes stories about some of them. She took her camera almost everywhere, capturing life as she saw it, and shares many of those photos which bring her words to life. Especially captivating is the section of underwater photography. (A full-color version of this book is also available.)
Expats around the world, and those thinking of working outside the safe shores of their own country, will find “Off to Faraway Places” a thought-provoking study of working and traveling abroad — definitely not something for the fainthearted.
